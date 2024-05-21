Is Serena Williams Hinting At A Return To Tennis Following Her “Evolvement” From The Sport?

Serena Williams has hinted at a possible return to the professional sport of tennis in a cryptic X post.

On Tuesday (May 21), the 23-time Grand Slam champ wrote, “I’m ready to hit some balls again.” The viral message comes two years after the 42-year-old revealed that she was “evolving” from tennis, rather than retiring.

I’m ready to hit some balls again — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 21, 2024

In an as-told-to with Vogue, Williams expressed that she wanted to focus on other endeavors in her personal life like family and her venture capital firm.

“I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she shared. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

At the time, she also expressed that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian were planning to expand their family. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she said. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Since her “evolvement,” Williams has done all that she said she would and more, including welcoming her second daughter with the Reddit founder. In April, she also launched her own makeup line called Wyn Beauty, which she describes as “makeup to move in.”

Additionally, the Michigan native stunned on the Met Gala green carpet in New York City back in April and also announced earlier this month that she is this year’s ESPY’s host.

“This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” the 12-time ESPY winner stated. “It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July.”

If Williams does indeed return to tennis, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s teased swinging her racket again. A month after the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams said the chances were “very high,” that she would return to the sport. “You can come to my house and [see]. I have a court.”

Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Williams and her twin sister Venus have transcended tennis not only as Black women, but as culturally dominant figures both inside and outside of the sport. Both starting out professionally at 19, Serena won her first Grand Slam in 1999 and went on score 23 total. Her sister Venus has won seven.

Together, The Williams’ sisters have won 14 Grand Slam double titles.

