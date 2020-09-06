Serena Williams Had a Gold-Medal Reaction When She Saw Her Daughter at the US Open

Serena Williams had the cutest cheerleaders supporting her as she faced off against Sloane Stephens during the 2020 US Open on Sept. 5. Although the general public weren't able to attend the event this year due to pandemic safety measures, Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, 3-year-old Olympia, made an appearance in the stands to send their love to the tennis pro.

Cameras caught Serena sharing a sweet moment with Olympia from afar, as the toddler pointed at her mom on the court and Serena waved back. Clearly, everyone needs an Olympia in their lives - just look how excited Serena is to see her!

"Well, I forgot she was coming out, so I hope that she saw her mama fighting," Serena told reporters. "I don't think she was paying attention, between you and me. She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs." Aw! The cherry on top was definitely Alexis's "Girl Dad" mask, which he proudly wore with Olympia on his lap. Check out the family's adorable exchange below. We like to think this helped Serena secure her victory.

