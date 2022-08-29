Is Serena Williams the GOAT of tennis? Legend Martina Navratilova gives her take

Associated Press

Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday with the top half of the men’s bracket and bottom half of the women’s bracket, which includes Serena Williams playing the opening match of what is expected to be her final U.S. Open — and could be her last tournament appearance anywhere. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Sept. 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Sept. 11. Williams will play the first night match of the tournament in Arthur Ashe Stadium when she faces Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.