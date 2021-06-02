Serena Williams into French Open all-American third-round match

PARIS — Serena Williams is back in the third round at the French Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion beat 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

At last year’s tournament, which was moved to a September start because of the pandemic, Williams retired prior to her second-round match due to an Achilles injury.

Williams has won the French Open three times — in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

Williams next faces fellow American Danielle Collins, who overwhelmed Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-2 in 62 minutes.

Collins reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year.

