Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court during practice

Serena Williams was hit with a hefty fine at Wimbledon. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Serena Williams may have hit the practice courts a little too hard prior to the start of Wimbledon. Williams was fined $10,000 on Monday for damaging a court during practice before the event started, according to the Associated Press.

Details are scarce regarding the incident. The AP report does not mention how the court was damaged, it only mentions that the 37-year-old Williams was fined $10,000 by the All England Club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That was the largest fine handed out by the All England Club on Monday. Fabio Forgnini received a $3,000 fine for saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon after his loss. Nick Kyrgios was hit with two fines, totaling $8,000, for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams’ fine comes a day before she will face off against Alison Riske in the quarterfinal. Williams is seeking her eighth women’s singles title at Wimbledon.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: