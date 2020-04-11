Serena Williams Demonstrates Her Go-To Lower-Body Stretches: "Stay Home, Stay Stretching"

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of USA reacts while competing against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during the 2020 Fed Cup qualifier between USA and Latvia at Angel of the Winds Arena on February 08, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

As a tennis pro, Serena Williams knows the value of staying limber. Athletes rely on stretching in addition to strength training to prevent injuries and maintain flexibility, and during this time of social isolation, Williams is willing to let followers in on her personal routine. On Friday, she shared an Instagram video which details her go-to lower-body stretches with emphasis on the hip flexors - an especially tight area for tennis players.

Williams wrote, "Stay home, stay stretching" in the clip's caption, presumably a reference to the encouraged social distancing across the nation. It can be tough to maintain motivation to stay active at home, but luckily, Williams's routine is accessible and can be quickly tacked onto the end of an at-home workout. Follow along with her stretching video below.