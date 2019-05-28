Serena Williams Defies Her Critics In Virgil Abloh Design For French Open

Photo credit: Getty Images

Last year, the French Tennis Federation ruled that 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams would no longer be able to wear her 'warrior princess' catsuit when competing in the French Open.



Considering Williams' flair for fashion is almost comparable to her tennis prowess, the Rolland Garros competition would have been wrong to assume that Williams would revert to a plain, purely practical outfit when she returned to the Open this year. So, she turned to fashion's man of the moment Virgil Abloh for some help.

Previewing the look on Instagram, Williams presented her first-match look: a custom-made Off-White monochrome two-piece designed by Abloh and Nike.

For her warm up, Williams also donned a matching cape emblazoned with the words 'Mother', 'Champion', 'Queen' and 'Goddess'.

If that's not sending a message, we don't know what is

Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Last year, when Williams returned to the court nine months after giving birth to her first child Alexis Olympia, she wore a Nike black catsuit which she said made her feel like a 'superhero' and 'warrior princess'.

The 'Wakanda' outfitwas also chosen for medical reasons, she explained, as it protects against blood clots - which she'd experienced after giving birth.

'I have been wearing pants in general a lot when I play, so I can keep the blood circulation going,' she said at the time. 'It's a fun suit but it's also functional, so I can be able to play without any problems... It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves.'

Photo credit: Cameron Spencer - Getty Images

However, a few months later, the president of the competition Bernard Giudicelli said it wouldn't be allowed in future Opens.

'It will no longer be accepted,' he said of the catsuit. 'One must respect the game and the place.'



He said a new dress code would be introduced, which although wouldn't be as strict as Wimbledon's all-white policy, meant the the tournament organisers would ask the designers to submit the plans for player's outfits for approval ahead of the competition starting.

Williams went on to win the first round match against Vitalia Diatchenko - looking fire - and ultimately proving a point - while she did it.

