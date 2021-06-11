Serena Williams' daughter Alexis pays tribute to mom by wearing same tennis outfit

Serena Williams' daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., takes after her mother. Alexis paid homage to her mom Wednesday, wearing the same tennis outfit Williams wore at the Australian Open in February.

Alexis wore the outfit at tennis practice Wednesday.

The images were posted on Alexis' Instagram page by her father, Alexis Ohanian. While the pictures are great, Williams wanted to be present for a side-by-side. Williams commented, "Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side by side in my same outfit," according to TMZ.

Serena Williams wore the same outfit at the Australian Open. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)

Alexis' tribute was more alike an homage to an homage. When Williams wore the outfit in February, she explained it was a tribute to Florence Griffith Joyner.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court."



The story behind @serenawilliams's #AO2021 outfit 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xpN288AXsp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 8, 2021

Serena Williams getting back on track after French Open

Williams is back to training after being eliminated by Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open. The women's bracket saw a number of upsets as the field narrowed down. Only one of the women ranked in the top-10 reached the quarterfinals.

The upsets continued in the semifinals Thursday, where Maria Sakkari was upset by Barbora Krejcikova. She'll take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finals Saturday.

