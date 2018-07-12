Serena Williams cruises into Wimbledon final with 6-2, 6-4 win over Julia Goerges

Serena Williams is into the Wimbledon final after a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory over the strong-serving Julia Goerges of Germany. Williams will face Angelique Kerber, also of Germany, in the final.

Williams will be going for her eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam, a number that would tie her with all-time leader Margaret Court.

Williams earned a break midway through the first set

The two players held in relatively straightforward fashion — Goerges faced just a single break point — over the first five games. Goerges, the 13-seed, used her powerful, snappy serve to her advantage while Williams remained steadfast in her groundstroke-based approach.

As any great does, Williams took her game to another level, adjusted to Goerges’ serve, and began to dominate with strong, well-placed returns. She earned a break in the game sixth game and another one in the eighth (breaking Goerges at love) to take the first set 6-2. In the set, Williams won an incredible 87 percent of her first-serve points (13 of 15). Goerges won just 53 percent (nine of 17). And Williams committed just four unforced errors, a key area for her.

Williams put Goerges away with a solid second set

Williams had just one break point opportunity in the second set, but that was all that she needed. Similar to the first set, Goerges lost serve in the sixth game with a drop shot that fell into the net.

But Goerges did not fold. After both Williams and Goerges held, the 29-year-old German won three straight points off Williams’ serve and broke back three points later to get back on serve.

Any hope of momentum was short-lived, though. Serving to stay in the match, Goerges lost the game in four short points, ending her Wimbledon run with a lob shot that flew long. Williams, relieved, stood on the baseline, smiling and fist-pumping, before meeting Goerges for handshakes at the net.

On the match, Williams produced five aces (to Goerges’ three) and just seven unforced errors (to Goerges’ 11). Williams also converted on three of four break points; Goerges did so on just one of three.

Williams will face Angelique Kerber in the final Saturday

Williams, 36, will meet Angelique Kerber of Germany, who won earlier Thursday 6-3, 6-3 over Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams is 6-2 all-time against Kerber, and the two players’ most recent meetings have been in Grand Slam finals. Kerber defeated Williams in three sets to win the Australian Open in early 2016, but Williams answered right back just months later, defeating Kerber to win her seventh Wimbledon title.

While Kerber goes for her third Grand Slam, Williams will be going for her 24th. Williams, who already holds the Open Era record for Grand Slam titles, can tie Court for most ever. Court won 11 of her 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era. An eighth Wimbledon title would put Williams one behind Martina Navratilova for most championships at the All England Club.

Williams is playing an extremely high level of tennis, and that she’s doing so just months after her return from giving birth to her first child is simply remarkable.

