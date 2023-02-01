Serena Williams and Brian Cox Channel ‘Caddyshack’ for New Super Bowl Ad (Exclusive)

Reuters

Airbus and Boeing have set the stage for the next chapter in their titanic rivalry by remodelling two of the world's largest buildings - gutted by changes in air travel. As the last Boeing 747 leaves its factory later on Tuesday, part of the company's historic wide-body plant has been earmarked for production of in-demand smaller jets, matching a change of focus at the home of the defunct Airbus A380. The moves ease doubts over the future of Boeing's under-used Everett plant north of Seattle, the world's largest building by volume, and the empty Jean-Luc Lagardere A380 assembly hall in Toulouse, the world's second largest by usable space.