How was Serena Williams beaten so comprehensively by Johanna Konta?

On Tuesday night in San Jose, California, Serena Williams suffered the most one-sided defeat of her career - a 6-1, 6-0 shellacking at the hands of Britain's Johanna Konta.

How was Konta able to secure such a comprehensive victory?

Serena serves poorly

When Williams serves at her best, she is nigh-on unbeatable. To stand a chance against her, opponents must hope she struggles for rhythm and posts a low first-serve percentage.

Thankfully for Konta, this was precisely what happened on Tuesday night. In total, Williams served seven double faults - including two to drop her serve in the the third game of the match - and landed just 40 per cent of her first serves.

At Wimbledon, Williams led the tournament ace count but she served just three last night and her speeds were way down on the 120mph plus deliveries she was recording at SW19.

Konta at her metronomic best

Sensing weakness, Konta ruthlessly went after the Williams serve. She took the ball early and fired returns so deep that Williams was immediately on the back foot and struggling for court position.

Once she'd manouevred the openings, Konta was then clinical in pinging winners off either wing. The forehand - often a liability in recent months - was particularly destructive, with a whipped effort down the line to wrap up the first set one of many highlights. In total, Konta hit 17 winners compared to Williams' nine.

Konta admitted earlier this year that "there's no Plan B for how I play", accepting that the only way she knows how to win matches is by hitting groundstrokes with relentless power and accuracy.

The lack of an alternative may ultimately deprive Konta of the game's biggest prizes, but when she's fully dialled in like she was last night, she remains horrible to play against. It was the sort of devastatingly consistent display that has taken Konta to two grand slam semi-finals.

Williams' movement impaired

The one aspect of Williams' game that looked well short of elite level at Wimbledon was her movement. She was able to get away with it until the final, but once there the effects of such a long absence from the sport were brutally exposed by the durable Angelique Kerber.

Against Konta, Williams was similarly sluggish and couldn't cope with her opponent's efficient and deliberate movement. Even when returning serve, Williams struggled to explode into her shots and Konta closed the first game of the second set with consecutive aces clocked at under 100 mph.

Williams's struggles with her timing were underlined by her hitting 25 unforced errors, compared to just nine for Konta.

It's entirely understandable that Williams would be short of full fitness having played just four tournaments all year going into this one, but it must be a concern ahead of the US Open.

Brit serves up a treat

There have been times over the last year when Konta's nerves have got the better of her while serving. Konta's habit of bouncing the ball methodically has intensified at these moments to betray her anxiety.

But there were no wobbles against Williams, as Konta served six aces and won 83 per cent of her first-serve points. She was so dominant in fact that she didn't face a break point all match.

In 2016 and 2017 Konta had one of the most effective serves on the Tour. She'll need to rediscover that potency to clamber back up the rankings after falling to her current spot of No 48 from a career high of No 4 last July.

American's mind elsewhere

Williams was gracious in defeat but said cryptically afterwards: "I have so many things on my mind, I don’t have time to be shocked about a loss."

There certainly seemed to be moments during the match when Williams lacked the intensity that has defined her performances throughout her career.

Konta by contrast played every point with the unwavering focus of a predator surveying their prey and waiting to pounce.