Serena Williams into Australian Open fourth round, where a new test awaits

Serena Williams was put under pressure at the Australian Open for the first time in the third round, but the strength of the opposition ratchets up in round four.

Williams swept her third consecutive opponent in Melbourne, taking out 19-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2. Potapova, ranked 101st, double faulted five times while serving for the first set, allowing Williams back into the match.

“Not off the starting blocks like I would have wanted,” said Williams, who for a third consecutive match wore an outfit inspired by 1988 Olympic sprint champion Florence Griffith Joyner. “It’s about surviving and playing better every round.”

Williams, bidding for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, next gets No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The 22-year-old has a prime chance to break her reputation of performing better outside of Slams than during them.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Williams won four of her last six matches against top-10 players since returning from 2018 childbirth, though the last one was 17 months ago.

Sabalenka, who has never played Williams, defeated American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1 for her 18th win in her last 19 matches.

“We’re all here for the wins, and I’m going to do everything,” to be ready for Williams, she said. “It’s a big challenge, and I really want to, how to say, to thrill myself.”

Earlier Friday, 2020 Australian Open runner-up Garbine Muguruza swept Kazakh Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1 to set up a potential fourth-round showdown with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka.

Also advancing to the round of 16: No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who took out Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea6-2, 6-4. Vondrousova is past the second round of a Slam for the first time since her stunning run to the 2019 French Open final.

Later Friday, Novak Djokovic takes on the only seeded American, No. 27 Taylor Fritz. Polarizing Australian Nick Kyrgios faces No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Story continues

More: Olympics Special events mark 60th anniversary of 1961 U.S. figure skating world team... Sven Kramer ends season at world championships with back injury Great Britain wins its first women’s world championship on snow in...

Serena Williams into Australian Open fourth round, where a new test awaits originally appeared on NBCSports.com