Serena Williams applauds Caitlin Clark’s lack of online presence

Tennis star Serena Williams has been in the media recently discussing the WNBA, from being interested in owning a franchise one day to applauding Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

“I love that she tries to stay grounded,” said Williams. “She says she doesn’t look at her social (media). I get it. I don’t either. I think it’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do. Hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

Williams and her sister, Venus, dealt with a lot of scrutiny at a young age in the world of tennis, not only for their age and prowess, but also for their race. The pair were constantly harassed both on and off the court.

“I was bullied. Things that I had to go through, people would be canceled for saying now,” Williams said.

It is difficult to constantly be the center of media and fan attention, especially at such a young age. However, it comes with the territory of being a professional athlete. Williams applauded Clark’s efforts to stay off social media, but Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington was disappointed Clark did not use her platform to speak out against those who have disparaged other WNBA players in the league.

“Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts,” Carrington wrote. “We all see the (expletive). We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury.”

