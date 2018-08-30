Serena Williams' Lavender Tutu Is Another Slammin' Hit At The U.S. Open
Same fashion statement, same result.
Tennis star Serena Williams again wore a tutu in her second round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday and again dismantled her opponent.
Sporting a Virgil Abloh-designed lavender number this time, she defeated Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2, advancing to a third-round matchup against sister Venus.
Williams blew away Magda Linette in straight sets in the first round while blowing away fans with her tutu.
Williams’ fashion-forward appearances at the U.S. Open have taken center stage after the French Open announced it was banning her celebrated black catsuit from last spring.
Fans dug the lavender tutu, too.
This lavender tutu is everything girl @serenawilliams! #USOpen
— Merline, Queen of Air and Darkness (@merlinereads) August 30, 2018
Tutu can play this game.
— Caira Conner (@CairaConner) August 30, 2018
Serena Williams in a lavender tutu and fishnets is a big mood.
— Kelly Mears Bantz (@KellyMeerkat) August 30, 2018
Queen about to wrap this up in lavender tutu! Yasssssss! #SerenaWilliams#USOpen2018pic.twitter.com/FssNWChHOb
— Claire Kayser (@Claire_Kayser) August 30, 2018
I literally want to wear a lavender tutu and knock the hell outta whatever comes at me in life like @serenawilliamspic.twitter.com/xB3qf0zpec
— Holly Miller (@twistwirlgirl) August 30, 2018
If Serena Williams can nail a break point in a lavender tutu against someone thirteen years her junior in this New York heat, I guess I can put on some underwear in my apartment.
— Eric J. Grimm (@EricJGrimm) August 30, 2018
Folks, @serenawilliams is taking the court in a lavender tutu. She can wear *anything*. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/KcUpSGX5fy
— Karen James (@kejames) August 29, 2018
Loving the tutu. #SerenaWilliams#BlackGirlMagicpic.twitter.com/TdlNIZSYwX
— Omnika Thompson (@OThompsonMSNBC) August 30, 2018
Serena making a statement in her lavender tutu tonight, continuing to slay it on and off the court #USOpen2018pic.twitter.com/hDk8r0EwEx
— Moira Forbes (@moiraforbes) August 30, 2018
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.