Serena Williams' Lavender Tutu Is Another Slammin' Hit At The U.S. Open

Same fashion statement, same result.

Tennis star Serena Williams again wore a tutu in her second round match at the U.S. Open Wednesday and again dismantled her opponent.

Sporting a Virgil Abloh-designed lavender number this time, she defeated Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2, advancing to a third-round matchup against sister Venus.

Serena Williams, rocking a lavender tutu, is about to smash a forehand in her second-round match. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Serena Williams muscles up on a shot in her straight-set victory Wednesday. (TPN via Getty Images)

Williams blew away Magda Linette in straight sets in the first round while blowing away fans with her tutu.

Williams’ fashion-forward appearances at the U.S. Open have taken center stage after the French Open announced it was banning her celebrated black catsuit from last spring.

Fans dug the lavender tutu, too.

This lavender tutu is everything girl @serenawilliams! #USOpen — Merline, Queen of Air and Darkness (@merlinereads) August 30, 2018

Tutu can play this game. — Caira Conner (@CairaConner) August 30, 2018

Serena Williams in a lavender tutu and fishnets is a big mood. — Kelly Mears Bantz (@KellyMeerkat) August 30, 2018

I literally want to wear a lavender tutu and knock the hell outta whatever comes at me in life like @serenawilliamspic.twitter.com/xB3qf0zpec — Holly Miller (@twistwirlgirl) August 30, 2018

If Serena Williams can nail a break point in a lavender tutu against someone thirteen years her junior in this New York heat, I guess I can put on some underwear in my apartment. — Eric J. Grimm (@EricJGrimm) August 30, 2018

Folks, @serenawilliams is taking the court in a lavender tutu. She can wear *anything*. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/KcUpSGX5fy — Karen James (@kejames) August 29, 2018

Serena making a statement in her lavender tutu tonight, continuing to slay it on and off the court #USOpen2018pic.twitter.com/hDk8r0EwEx — Moira Forbes (@moiraforbes) August 30, 2018