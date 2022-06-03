Serena, Venus Williams, Roger Federer not on Wimbledon entry lists

Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Roger Federer, who own a combined 20 Wimbledon singles titles, are, as expected, not on the entry list for next month’s tournament at the All England Club.

None of the Hall of Fame trio have played tournament tennis since last summer. All could still get into Wimbledon, which starts June 27, on wild cards.

Federer, a record eight-time men’s singles champion, has played every Wimbledon dating to 1999. Before that, he won the junior title in 1998.

Federer, 40, underwent a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at last year’s Wimbledon. He said last fall that he expected to be out through Wimbledon.

His agent reportedly said earlier this spring that Federer is targeting the Laver Cup, after the U.S. Open in September, and the Swiss Indoors, his home tournament, in October. Federer has not said whether he will play Grand Slam tennis again, focusing on his quality of life and his family.

Serena Williams, also 40, hasn’t played competition tennis since retiring from her 2021 Wimbledon first-round match with a leg injury. In April, she teased in an Instagram story conversation with quarterback Aaron Rodgers that she was getting ready for Wimbledon and “a comeback.” She has not said anything publicly since to indicate a return is imminent.

Venus Williams, a 41-year-old who played every Wimbledon since 1997 save 2013, had her last match last August, then withdrew before the U.S. Open with a leg injury.

Separately, Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, is on the entry list. She said during the French Open that she was considering not playing Wimbledon after the ATP and WTA tours stripped the tournament of ranking points for excluding Russia and Belarus players.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will ascend to world No. 1 later this month, will miss the tournament. As will two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka, both of Belarus, and Russians Daria Kasatkina, who just made the French Open semifinals, and world No. 7 Andrey Rublev.

Story continues

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up from Canada, is also not on the Wimbledon entry list. She played with a foot injury at the French Open.

Alexander Zverev, the third-ranked male singles player, retired from his French Open semifinal with an ankle injury and has a little over three weeks to recover in time for Wimbledon.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Karsten Warholm returns for Rabat Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule U.S. women’s hockey team gets new head coach Finland follows first Olympic hockey gold with world title; U.S. loses bronze...

Serena, Venus Williams, Roger Federer not on Wimbledon entry lists originally appeared on NBCSports.com