'Nobody else is Serena': Williams powers into French Open last 16

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Williams will face Elena Rybakina in the fourth round
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.

The 39-year-old, still one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, saw off fellow American Collins 6-4, 6-4, fighting back from 1-4 down in the second set.

"I needed to win being down. I needed to find me, know who I am," said Williams, who had only won one of three clay-court matches this year before the tournament.

"Nobody else is Serena out here. It's me. It's pretty cool."

Williams is now the highest seed left in her half of the draw, with all of the world's top four absent from the second week.

"There's still a lot of matches, a lot of great players, as we can see," she added.

"There's so much depth in this game now, it doesn't matter if you're playing in the first round or not, you really have to fight for every match and nothing comes easy."

Williams will next face Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, with a potential quarter-final against old rival Victoria Azarenka up for grabs.

The 21-year-old Rybakina described her fourth-round opponent as "the legend of the sport" after beating Elena Vesnina on Friday.

"It's an interesting position to be in because I've been in that position, too, where I've played people that I really admired, but at the same time I wanted to win the match," said Williams.

"The tables are turned. So now, I feel like that's the same situation, but they want to win.

"Then they have nothing to lose. They just are hitting lines. You have to just realise that you can hit the lines, too."

Williams, seeded eighth, had a slight scare in the second set when she fell a break down to 2020 quarter-finalist Collins, but won the next five games to secure victory.

When Williams last made the fourth round three years ago, she withdrew injured before a scheduled clash with Maria Sharapova.

The former world number one also pulled out last year following the opening round, but she looks in strong form this time around, despite sporting some strapping on her right thigh.

Williams thundered down five aces and hit 22 winners against Collins, winning in just 85 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

jc/dj

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

    PARIS (Reuters) -Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. Williams, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, but first since 2017, will play Kazakhstan's 21st seed Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-finals. A hard-hitting contest featured 40 winners as Collins clearly decided her best policy was to fight fire with fire on Court Philippe Chatrier.

  • French Open 2021: Serena Williams advances to fourth round with win over Danielle Rose Collins

    The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.

  • Tennis-Medvedev cuts Opelka down to size to reach fourth round

    PARIS (Reuters) -Clay was no longer an object of hate for Russian Daniil Medvedev as he stormed into the fourth round of the French Open with a commanding 6-4 6-2 6-4 win against towering American Reilly Opelka. The rangy 25-year-old has reached two Grand Slam finals on hardcourts but has never hidden his dislike for red dirt, having never won a match at the claycourt Grand Slam in four previous appearances before this year. But Medvedev has looked in his comfort zone at this year's tournament in Paris and hit 28 winners and committed just 16 unforced errors against Opelka to stay on course to clinch the world number one ranking.

  • French Open 2021: Coco Gauff advances to 3rd round for first time ever

    At just 17, Coco Gauff has now made it to the third round at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

  • Tennis-Third seed Sabalenka crashes out with loss to Pavlyuchenkova

    Third seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the French Open with an error-filled third-round defeat to experienced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Friday, leaving the women's draw without its top three seeds at the claycourt Grand Slam. After the exits of Ash Barty and Naomi Osaka, the Belarusian was the highest seed remaining this week in Paris but she failed to keep a leash on her unforced errors to lose 6-4 2-6 6-0 to the 29-year-old Russian. The start of the match was a complete contrast as Sabalenka peppered the red clay on the Simonne Mathieu court with an abundance of winners and Pavlyuchenkova could not handle the Belarusian's brutal power.

  • Dominant Serena Williams reaches French Open fourth round as path to title opens up

    Serena Williams has reached that familiar stage of a grand-slam tournament where fans and pundits start to believe that this – finally – might be her moment. After all the near-misses and ones that got away, perhaps she really can equal Margaret Court’s 24 major titles, and perhaps she will do it in Paris a week today. Clearly, we have been here before. Williams has reached at least the quarter-finals in seven of the 11 grand slams that she has contested since she returned from maternity leave i

  • ‘It’s easy money’: Tommy Fury taunts Jake Paul over possible fight

    Fury has been goading Paul into fighting him but the YouTuber is yet to take the bait

  • Tennis-Federer happy to find higher gear against Cilic

    With so few matches in the tank over the past 17 months, Roger Federer knew the first big test of where his game was at would likely come against Marin Cilic on Thursday. The 39-year-old Swiss had made his first-round win over Denis Istomin look like an exhibition match as he enjoyed a comortable return to the Grand Slam area for the first time since losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020. Former U.S. Open champion Cilic, however, was a different proposition in the second round.

  • I guess I’m new to the new tour – Roger Federer loses cool in French Open win

    Federer was furious at being given a warning for taking too long between points.

  • Starvation 'used as weapon of war' in Ethiopia

    Ethiopia is on course to suffer a famine last seen in the 1980s, when mass starvation killed about a million people, the United Nation’s humanitarian chief has warned. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Mark Lowcock implored warring parties in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray Region to agree to an immediate ceasefire or face one of the greatest tragedies of this century. “People need to wake up," he said. "There is now a risk of a loss of life running into the hundreds of thousands or

  • City of Light's silent nights: Curfew cuts French Open crowd

    Between points, one man’s lonely voice left the press box to pierce the air at Court Philippe Chatrier as Rafael Nadal played Richard Gasquet under the lights in the City of Light to close the French Open’s second round. Welcome to the (mostly) silent nights of Roland Garros, which this year has joined Flushing Meadows and Melbourne Park in scheduling night sessions. Unlike the rowdy, raucous crowds at those Grand Slam counterparts, there are no spectators for these late matches at the French Open because of coronavirus restrictions and a strict 9 p.m. local curfew.

  • Former Louisville assistant gets plea deal in extortion case

    A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time. Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with coaches, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according federal prosecutors.

  • Tennis player released from custody in match-fixing case

    The Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at last year's French Open was released from police custody on Friday, judicial officials told The Associated Press. Yana Sizikova, who was arrested Thursday in Paris after competing in a French Open doubles match, was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations, according to her lawyer, Frederic Belot.

  • Starlight’s Ballad from THE BOYS Season 2 Gets Full Music Video

    The Boys' second season opened with Starlight performing the original ballad "Never Truly Vanished." Now, the musical number has its own full video. The post Starlight’s Ballad from THE BOYS Season 2 Gets Full Music Video appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Sweet 16 for Djokovic, Federer as Barty limps out of French Open

    Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both reached the French Open third round for the 16th time on Thursday as the battle for the women's title was thrown wide open after world number one Ashleigh Barty limped out.

  • Jae Crowder Gets Ejected After Apparently Dissing LeBron James With Unusual Move

    The Suns forward left the court quickly to celebrate Phoenix's victory over LA in the NBA playoffs' first round.

  • Teenager Ganne joins Reid in US Women's Open lead

    Teenage amateur Megha Ganne faced down the imposing Lake Course at Olympic Club on Thursday firing six birdies in a four-under-par 67 to join Mel Reid atop the US Women's Open leaderboard.

  • The Latest: Fritz to undergo meniscus surgery on right knee

    American Taylor Fritz says he’ll require surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and he hopes to recover in time to play at Wimbledon. Fritz was hurt on the final point of his second-round loss to Dominik Koepfer at the French Open, and he left the court in a wheelchair. Fritz is ranked 33rd.

  • Why Fisker, Nikola, and QuantumScape Stocks Were Surging This Week

    Shares of several emerging electric-vehicle (EV) companies -- all former highfliers that had faded -- enjoyed a resurgence this past week. There was no big news driving the price action; rather, investors (or at least traders) seemed to be revisiting stocks that had once been favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets group. All three of these companies' stocks are still down sharply from their 52-week highs, but all had a nice run from the beginning of the week through Thursday's close.

  • Barty limps out of French Open as Nadal set for lonely 35th birthday

    World number one and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros on Thursday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open as Rafael Nadal prepared to celebrate his 35th birthday inside an empty stadium.