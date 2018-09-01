Serena: Athletes should be completely grateful for Kaepernick and Reid

Serena Williams was showered with cheers and praise after defeating sister Venus in the third round of the US Open, but the applause she heard may have paled in comparison to two other athletes.

Former San Francisco 49ers players Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid made an appearance during the blockbuster match and received a standing ovation on Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday.

Kaepernick and Reid – who remain free agents – have both filed lawsuits against the NFL, alleging collusion amongst teams for not signing them following their protests during the national anthem the last two seasons.

Former world number one and 23-time grand slam champion Serena took the time to speak about the ovation after her 6-1 6-2 victory at Flushing Meadows.

"I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African American should be completely grateful and honoured how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say," Williams said.

"They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable.

"I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change."

Kaepernick's case recently took a step forward as an arbitrator refused the NFL's request to dismiss it.