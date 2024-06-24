Serbia's Stojkovic says mood good and changes due v nemesis Denmark

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic reacts on the touchlines during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was in buoyant mood before Tuesday's decisive Euro 2024 Group C clash with Denmark despite his side having a terrible record against the Danes.

The last gasp 1-1 draw with Slovenia last time out means Serbia still have a chance of reaching the last 16, but the coach promised changes in Munich after only picking up one point so far.

"The mood is good. Why shouldn't it be? A football festival awaits us," he told a news conference on Monday.

"There will be a few changes, but I don't know how many."

Forward Luka Jovic, who grabbed the equalizer against Slovenia, is expected to start alongside Mijat Gacinovic.

Serbia will definitely go through if Stojkovic's side beat Denmark and Slovenia do not beat England.

But Denmark have won all three matches they have played against Serbia. Furthermore, Stojkovic was once part of a golden generation of players from the former Yugoslavia, which was excluded from the 1992 European Championship due to the Balkan war. Denmark took their place and won the tournament.

"It will be very difficult, but now is the time to change our record. We will do our best to play a good game," he added.