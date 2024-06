Serbia's Kostic set to miss rest of Euros with knee ligament injury

England's Kyle Walker (L) and Serbia's Filip Kostic battle for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Serbia winger Filip Kostic is almost certainly out of Euro 2024.

He suffered a collateral ligament injury in his left knee in the group opener against England, as the Serbian football association announced on Tuesday following tests.

The 31-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and is expected to return to Serbia.

Kostic was in tears as he left the pitch in the 1-0 loss on Sunday.