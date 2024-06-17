Serbian standout Una Vajagic signs with Wisconsin volleyball, will join 2025 class

MADISON – The 2026 recruiting cycle has started, but Kelly Sheffield still made time to add another piece to his 2025 class.

The Wisconsin volleyball coach signed Una Vajagic, a 6-foot outside hitter from Serbia. She will join the Badgers' incoming freshman class, though Sheffield told the Wisconsin State Journal that she will rehab a knee injury this upcoming season.

Vajagic comes to Wisconsin from Jedinstvo Stara Pazova. She helped the club win the Serbian Cup, the Serbian SuperCup and the Serbian Superleague during the 2023-24 season. She was the most valuable player of the Serbian Cup and Serbian SuperCup.

In international competition she represented her country in the 2023 FIVB women’s U21 world championship and was the top scorer and attacker for the tournament.

"I'm really fired up about Una being a part of the Badger volleyball program," Sheffield said in a news release. "She is a special player with a lot of skill. She passes and defends at a really high level, and is a strong attacker.

“She's an experienced player who has been playing since she was very young. Una was the leading scorer in the U21 World Championship so she has played, and performed, against very good teams. And although she won't be competing right away when she gets here in August as she rehabs an injury, she'll be an important player for us once she does return to competition. She took her visit here a couple of weeks ago and really fit in with our players and our culture."

Vajagic’s addition pushes the Badgers’ freshman class to seven, though the group includes just two other hitters: Tosia Serafinowska, a 6-4 middle blocker from Poland, and Trinity Shadd-Ceres, a 5-11 outside hitter from Canada.

Vajacic is the third Badgers recruit in the past three days. On Saturday two 2026 prospects, both from the Chicago area, announced commitments to UW: Kymora Scott, a 6-2 middle blocker/right-side hitter from Homewood-Flossmoor High School , and Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 middle blocker from Benet Academy.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin volleyball signs Serbian standout Una Vajagic to 2025 class