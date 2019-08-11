Serbian national coach on Team USA: ‘God help them’

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is upon us, so let me trash-talking begin.

Team USA is a young Team without any superstars on it, and that perhaps has opened the Avenue for other countries to take home the World Cup victory against the United States.

One of the teams that is apparently most confident in their ability is Serbia. In fact, speaking this week, Serbian national team coach Aleksandar “Sasha” Djordjevic had this to say about potentially meeting Team USA in the tournament.

Via Eurohoops and Mozzat Sport:

“Let’s let them [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours and if we meet, may God help them.”

Oh, thems is fightin’ words now.

The Serbian team features NBAers Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nikola Jokić, and Boban Marjanović, as well as former Los Angeles Clippers guard Miloš Teodosić.

The United States has had its run-ins with Serbia in the past. Most recently, Team USA beat Serbia in the 2016 Olympic final. The USA was also victorious over Serbia in the in the 2014 World Cup final game.

Who knows what will come of the tournament come the end of August, but if USA takes on Serbia, we now have some bulletin board material to draw from.