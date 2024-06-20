Serbia want UEFA sanctions over hostile chants, withdraw Euro threat

Croatia fans celebrate their side's goal in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Jens Büttner/dpa

Serbia have protested to governing body UEFA over alleged hostile chants from Croatian and Albanian fans at a Euro 2024 match but have withdrawn an earlier threat to quit the tournament.

Serbian FA secretary general Jovan Surbatovic told public radio RTS they will urge UEFA to sanction the Croatian and Albanian federations over the chants which allegedly occurred during the second half of their 2-2 draw on Wednesday in Hamburg.

"We are demanding sanctions from UEFA, ultimately at the cost of not continuing the European Championship," he said. "We don't want to be involved in this, but if UEFA doesn't punish them, we will think about how to proceed."

However he later calmed down and when asked if it was a genuine threat, he said: "Strictly speaking no, that was an initial reaction."

UEFA announced later on Thursday that it was investigating Croatia and Albania over possible racist or discriminatory behaviour. It did not specify if the probe was linked to Serbia's complaints.

Albania player Mirlind Daku is also being investigated on suspicion of inappropriate behaviour.

Surbatovic added that his FA had been sanctioned over individual cases but insisted their fans have behaved much better than others overall.

"One fan was penalized for racist insults and we don't want this to be applied to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and open-hearted, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen," he said.

UEFA on Wednesday fined the Serbian and Albanian FA €10,000 ($10,745) in connection with "provocative messages not fit for a sports event" by their fans.

English media reported that monkey noises were made in the direction of their players during their match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. The fan was not arrested or expelled from the stadium during England's 1-0 win, although stewards and police were present.

UEFA also confirmed to dpa that it has banned Kosovo's TV journalist Arlind Sadiku from the tournament after he made the controversial eagle sign during Serbia's game against England.

Kosovo, which has a majority of ethnic Albanians, unilaterally self proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, a move which Serbia strongly rejects. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.

The eagle sign represents the double-headed eagle of Albania's flag and it is a symbol of solidarity for all ethnic Albanians.

"It's a dangerous precedent. I haven't offended or provoked anyone. I'm just proud of the symbol that represents us," the journalist told Swiss newspaper Blick.

The eagle hand gesture had already caused a huge stir at the 2018 World Cup. Back then, it was shown by Switzerland players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both ethnic Albanian, after their goals in the 2-1 win against Serbia.

According to several media, the Serbian football federation reported this new incident to UEFA and demanded consequences. Sadiku pointed out that he had made the gesture in response to anti-Kosovo chants from Serbian supporters.

Serbia rescued a 1-1 draw with Slovenia earlier on Thursday to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the Euro 2024 knock-out stages.