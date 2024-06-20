Serbia want UEFA sanctions over hostile chants, threaten Euro exit

Croatia fans cheer in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Serbia is protesting at the governing body UEFA over alleged hostile chants from Croatian and Albanian fans at a Euro 2024 match and wouldn't rule out withdrawing from the tournament.

Serbian FA secretary general Jovan Surbatovic told public radio RTS they will urge UEFA to sanction the Croatian and Albanian federations over the chants which allegedly occurred during the second half of their 2-2 draw on Wednesday in Hamburg.

"We are demanding sanctions from UEFA, ultimately at the cost of not continuing the European Championship," he said.

"We don't want to be involved in this, but if UEFA doesn't punish them, we will think about how to proceed."

UEFA has been approached for comment by dpa.

Surbatovic added that his FA was sanctioned over individual cases but insisted their fans have behaved much better than others overall.

"One fan was penalized for racist insults and we don't want this to be applied to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and open-hearted, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen," he said.

UEFA on Wednesday fined the Serbian and Albanian FA €10,000 ($10,745) in connection with "provocative messages not fit for a sports event" by their fans.

English media reported that monkey noises were made in the direction of their players during their match against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. The fan was not arrested or expelled from the stadium during England's 1-0 win, although stewards and police were present.

UEFA has said it was investigating a alleged discriminatory incident.

Serbia were set to play Slovenia later Thursday, with their final group match on Tuesday against Denmark.