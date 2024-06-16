Serbia vs England: Preview, predictions and lineups

England head into Euro 2024 as one of the favourites for the tournament and start their campaign by facing Serbia on Sunday evening in Group C.

The Three Lions are looking to banish the demons of Euro 2020 where Gareth Southgate's side suffered heartbreak at the hands of Italy in the final at Wembley. With this likely the England coach's last tournament, he will be desperate to end his reign on a high.

After a hugely disappointing pre-tournament defeat to Iceland, expectations have been dampened slightly for England. However, a positive result against perennial underachievers Serbia will undoubtedly have supporters dreaming of a first ever European Championship triumph.

Serbia could be one of the tournament's dark horses with a squad full of top professionals, chiefly their two number nines. Former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic will share minutes, but there should be enough goals between them to fire Dragan Stojkovic's side into the knockout stages.

Here is 90min's guide to England's opener against Serbia in Group C.

What time does Serbia vs England kick-off?

Serbia vs England H2H record

This is the first international meeting between Serbia and England since the former has been an independent nation.

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Serbia vs England on TV and live stream

Serbia team news

Serbia have just the one fitness concern heading into the clash with England after midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic was withdrawn during a pre-tournament friendly with Austria as a result of a head injury.

Stojkovic used Vlahovic and Mitrovic alongside each other in their 3-0 friendly victory over Sweden, with the Serbia boss generally opting for three central defenders at the other end. A stacked midfield could include Fulham's Sasa Lukic and former Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic.

England team news

Having finalised his 26-man squad, omitting the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire, Southgate has just one issue ahead of the meeting with Serbia. Centre-back John Stones could be absent despite having now recovered from a stomach bug.

Despite being an injury doubt, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is expected to be fit for the opener and should start in a tantalising front four alongside Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and skipper Harry Kane. Southgate may also be tempted to start Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield alongside Declan Rice, although he could opt for Kobbie Mainoo or Conor Gallagher instead.

England predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

England have made a winning start at recent major tournaments but Serbia will prove a stern test for them. A side that scores a lot of goals could punish a Three Lions defence potentially missing key personnel in Gelsenkirchen.

However, England boast plenty of attacking quality themselves and should be capable of beating Stojkovic's side, even if it's far from straightforward. The important thing is to not lose the opener, but England may just sneak all three points.