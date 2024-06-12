Serbia vs England Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

England get their Euro 2024 campaign underway when they take on Serbia on July 16. We’ve got all the odds and best bets ahead of the Three Lions first game.

Serbia vs England Latest Odds

The 2024 European Championships continue with England’s first game of the tournament when they take on Serbia at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen on July 16.

England enter the tournament as favourites but the pressure is on for Gareth Southgate and his side after a disappointing pair of performances in their two friendlies prior to their arrival in Germany. A fast start will be imperative to restore confidence in the players and faith from the fans.

They face a Serbia side that won’t be feeling the same weight of expectation but, instead, will be looking to make their mark on the competition and advance from Group C. A positive result in their opening match here could set them up well for qualification but they’ll need to be at their best to stop the Three Lions from roaring.

What are the best bets for Serbia vs England?

It’s hard to argue against England’s all time record goalscorer finding the net in most games but coming off a season that saw his score 44 goals in 44 games in his first season at Bayern Munich and it’s almost impossible to argue with a best price of 11/10. Five goals in his last six games for England increases confidence further and he’ll be keen to hit the ground running in the country where he nows plies his trade.

England to win and BTTS – Yes – 13/5 with Bet365

England’s weaknesses were on full display in their two friendlies before the tournament, struggling to break down a stubborn Bosnia & Herzegovina side and failing to break through against Iceland. Tournament football will be different, of course, and England are rightly the favourites to win their opening match. Those weaknesses will still exist though and we can Serbia finding the net, albeit in a losing effort.

Key players expected to impact the Serbia vs England match

It seems as though the Serbian forward has been forever but he’s still just 29 years old. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, the goals haven’t dried up for Mitrovic, who has averaged a goal a game for Al Hilal. His no-nonsense style will certainly keep the England defence on their toes and his ability to be in the right place at the right time could prove to be pivotal to Serbia’s chances of pulling off a shock here.

The weight of expectation is firmly on the 20 year olds shoulders this summer with his scintillating debut season for Real Madrid exciting fans across England. There is still some debate over whether he’ll play alongside Declan Rice or further up the pitch, supporting Harry Kane, but regardless of his position he’s sure to become a difference maker for England.

Serbia vs England Bet Builder tips