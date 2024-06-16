Serbia vs England – Euro 2024 Match Preview

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday with a Group C clash against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Form

Serbia: DLWLW

Serbia head into a European Championship campaign for the first time since

Montenegro declared its independence in 2006. Dragan Stojković’s side will want to improve on disappointing recent tournament performances after group-stage exits in each of their three World Cup appearances as an independent nation.

Qualification was confirmed with a runners-up finish to Hungary in a modest Group G, with record scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the way with five goals. The ex-Fulham forward has 58 goals for the national team and arrives into Euro 2024 after scoring 40 goals in 43 appearances for Al-Hilal this season.

Another of Serbia’s star names, Sergej Milinković-Savić, also won the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal in 2023-24, while Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and Nikola Milenkovic add top-level quality from Serie A. The evergreen Dusan Tadic will captain the side, with the 35-year-old having scored 16 goals and laid on 16 assists for Fenerbahce last season.

Preparations have been up and down, with five defeats in their last 10 internationals. However, a 3-0 win over Sweden in their final warm-up fixture has increased confidence ahead of an opener against group favourites England.

England: DLDWL

England head into Euro 2024 as one of the favourites alongside France, though a run of one win in five internationals has somewhat tempered expectations. Gareth Southgate called the 1-0 defeat to Iceland last time out a ‘wake-up call’ for his team ahead of the tournament though there are issues that need to be resolved.

Luke Shaw’s lack of fitness leaves England without a recognised option at left-back and Kieran Trippier has not convinced in the role, while Harry Maguire’s aerial presence and tournament experience will be missed at centre-back.

Further forward, Southgate must decide on who partners Declan Rice in midfield, a decision between the endeavour of Conor Gallagher, experimental use of Trent Alexander-Arnold, or youth Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton.

England have the talent to win Euro 2024 but the balance appears to be off at the moment. Southgate will hope he can find the solutions early on in the tournament.

Last Meeting

England 2-1 Serbia and Montenegro, 04/06/2003, International friendly

Euro 2024 will be the first time England have faced Serbia in their current form. The 15 previous meetings have seen England face Yugoslavia on 14 occasions, alongside a friendly with Serbia & Montenegro in 2003 in Leicester.

Steven Gerrard opened the scoring on the night, exchanging passes with Michael Owen before firing England in front 10 minutes before half-time. However, Serbia hit back before the break. Zvonomir Vukic’s corner found Nenad Jestrovic who nodded in to restore parity heading into the interval.

England made five changes at half-time, including a debut for John Terry, and it was another of the substitutes settled the contest. Joe Cole scored his first England goal with a brilliant free-kick to hand Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side the win.

Predicted Lineups

Serbia: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Who is the referee?

Daniele Orsato (Italy).

What channel is Serbia vs England on?

England v Serbia will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7 pm.

What time is kick-off?

8 pm BST, Sunday 16th June 2024.

Odds

Serbia – 11/2

Draw – 7/2

England – 12/25

Read – The top ten fastest goals in Euros history: Bajrami, Shaw, Shearer

See more – The youngest managers in Premier League history as Brighton hire 31-year-old

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok