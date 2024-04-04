Serbia v Scotland: 'No blame or excuses' as Scots look to end winless run - Martinez Losa

Pedro Martinez Losa (centre right) is looking to end Scotland's winless run. [SNS]

Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Dubocica Stadium, Leskovac, Serbia Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland "want to create a culture of no blame and no excuses" says head coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

The Scots kick off their Euro 2025 qualification campaign on Friday night in Group B2 against Serbia without what the Spaniard said were seven first-team regulars.

However, he believes this group has the "passion, energy and pride" required to record Scotland's first competitive win since October 2022.

That win came against Austria in extra-time at Hampden, and Scotland will be back at the national stadium on Tuesday when they welcome Slovakia for match day two.

The seven-game winless run is not a worry to the players, according to Bayern Munich midfielder Sam Kerr, but she admits "you can't shy away from it".

"There are no excuses for it," she added. "We didn't perform, didn't get the results we wanted, but within that, we played some really good football at times and maybe it was just the small margins that didn't work out for us, so it just shows you the competitiveness.

"We are so ready. We want to go to major tournaments, we want to compete, we believe we can compete there so we are excited for tomorrow - we're all ready to go."

Martinez Losa said it won't be easy, though, as away to second-seeds Serbia is "probably the most challenging game of the group".

'No excuses' for Scotland's winless run, says Sam Kerr [SNS]

Team news

Hibernian defender Leah Eddie is on the only absentee, with Martinez Losa adding she could make Tuesday's match.

Nearly 14 months on from her last appearance, West Ham's Kirsty Smith could become a half-centurion against Serbia, while Glasgow City winger Fiona Brown could earn her 60th cap for Scotland.

How does the qualification campaign work?

There are no automatic qualification places for any League B, but Scotland can secure a play-off spots later in the year if they finish first, second or third.

The four group winners from League B and the two highest runners-up will be drawn against the remaining two runners-up and the four third-placed teams from League B in a play-off semi-final. The winners will progress to a play-off final.

Here, nations from the other path of play-offs - teams who finished third and fourth in League A and the five group winners and three highest runners-up from League C - will be drawn, too.

The seven highest-ranked teams based on the league rankings from the qualification campaign will be seeded, with the seven winners progressing to the finals in Switzerland next summer.

What do we know about the Serbs?

Scotland haven't faced Serbia since a friendly in August 2013, and have never met in a competitive fixture. Captain Rachel Corsie, Jane Ross and Nicola Docherty are the only three players remaining from that side, but the latter was an unused substitute.

Corsie offered a bit of insight on Friday's hosts on the Behind the Goals podcast.

"Serbia are probably going to be a team that will pose us quite a few challenges in terms of being very well organised and disciplined," the 148-cap defender said.

"They've got some good players that can take advantage in the final third if you give them too many opportunities."

One of those players could be Kerr's Bayern Munich team-mate, Jovana Damnjanovic, while there is another familiar face in Erin Cuthbert's Chelsea team-mate Jelena Cankovic.

Serbia are looking to end a three-game winless run, and only have one win in their last five.

What they said

Head coach Martinez Losa: "The girls are totally ready, preparation has been very good. We'll be facing an opponent who have competed well and progressed a lot, so pretty much all of us are at the same stage of developing and they will make it difficult.

"Our objective at the end of the group is to be first but also to play the play-off by being first, second or third so let's see what happens game by game."

Midfielder Sam Kerr: "We're improving camp by camp. I know we haven't won a competitive game since October 2022, but we've really worked on those things and we know what we need to do to bring them into the next competition, so tomorrow is about putting it right, getting off to a winning start and going forward from there."