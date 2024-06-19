Serbia to make two changes for Slovenia clash

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic walks on the touchline during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group C soccer match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke. David Inderlied/dpa

Serbia coach Dragan Stojković has confirmed he will make two changes to his side for Thursday's Euro 2024 Group C match with Slovenia in Munich.

Playmaker Dusan Tadic returns to the starting line-up alongside an unspecified second player.

His side are on the back foot after the opening 1-0 loss to England while Slovenia, which used to be part of Yugoslavia with the Serbians, bagged a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

"There will be two changes. Slovenia play in a 4-4-2 system. They have two players who make a difference in forward positions. We have to be very smart in order to cut them off," Stojković told a news conference on Wednesday.

"They're a very organized team, a very tough team. We have to think about these elements. Slovenia can create issues for any opponent. We want to win against them, we need the points, but there are no favourites. On the pitch, you have to show what you can do."

Striker Aleksandar Mitrović had a couple of good chances against England and aims to hit the net against Slovenia. He recalled the 3-3 Euro 2000 game between Slovenia and Yugoslavia, which then comprised Serbia and Montenegro.

"It was a really memorable match. I hope kids will remember this game [on Thursday] the way we remembered that one as kids," said the forward, who has a good record against the Slovenians having scored twice against them in the last Nations League.

"I hope I'm going to give them more reason to fear me."