Serbia’s Partizan and Mega honor Dejan Milojevic with pregame tribute

Prior to joining Steve Kerr’s bench as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, Dejan Milojevic had a successful career as a player and coach in Europe and his home country of Serbia.

Milojevic spent time playing for the Belgrade-based club Partizan before becoming the head coach of KK Mega Basket in Serbia. On Monday, Milojevic’s two former teams honored him with a special pregame tribute.

Tribute game for Dejan Milojevic in Belgrade. Free entrance for fans to watch Partizan take on Mega MIS. Gym is packed an hour before the game already. pic.twitter.com/cSanDfNt7y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 22, 2024

Along with chanting and cheering, fans hoisted a mural of Milojevic in the crowd.

