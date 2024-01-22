Advertisement

Serbia’s Partizan and Mega honor Dejan Milojevic with pregame tribute

Tommy Call
·1 min read

Prior to joining Steve Kerr’s bench as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, Dejan Milojevic had a successful career as a player and coach in Europe and his home country of Serbia.

Milojevic spent time playing for the Belgrade-based club Partizan before becoming the head coach of KK Mega Basket in Serbia. On Monday, Milojevic’s two former teams honored him with a special pregame tribute.

Via @DraftExpress on Twitter:

Along with chanting and cheering, fans hoisted a mural of Milojevic in the crowd.

Via @PartizanBC on Twitter:

