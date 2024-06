Fans of Serbia cheer during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C soccer match between Denmark and Serbia at Munich Football Arena. Daniel Löb/dpa

Serbia fans fought with police ahead of their Euro 2024 game against Denmark in Munich on Tuesday and three were arrested.

Police said some supporters threw bottles and even a chair from an outdoor bar area and two officers were slightly injured.

Fans were also charged over the use of prohibited pyrotechnics.

According to officers, tensions arose as a result of a police check.