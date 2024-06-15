Serbia Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

For the first time ever in 2024, Serbia will compete at the European Championship as an independent nation.

Blessed with an impressive talent pool, many have regarded this Serbian generation as the finest since the Yugoslavian glory days of the early 1990s. So far, however, Serbia's stars have failed to deliver on the grand international stage. Their performances at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups were underwhelming.

Can Serbia deliver in Germany this summer? Here's 90min's guide to England's Group C rivals at Euro 2024.

📋🇷🇸 FINAL SQUAD FOR #EURO2024. 🏆🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/A1QY3mLKZp — Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA of Serbia (@FSSrbije) May 28, 2024

Serbia's final 26-player squad for the tournament has been confirmed. The core remains firmly intact, with harsh exclusions kept to a minimum.

Dragon Stojkovic opted for veteran experience over untested youth at the back, with Jan-Carlo Simic of AC Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg's Strahinja Erakovic both failing to make the final cut.

Torino's Nemanja Radonjic is perhaps the most notable omission given he has 44 caps for the national team, but he endured a pretty miserable loan spell with Mallorca last season and Serbia are pretty well stocked in creative positions.

Tactics

There's no denying Serbia's talent but manager Dragan Stojkovic - one of the country's all-time greats - has come under heavy scrutiny from supporters.

Stojkovic has been criticised for his tactical shortcomings, with the Serbia boss failing to establish a system capable of maximising the talent at his disposal. Such tactical confusion means it's unknown whether Serbia will deploy a back four or five in Germany this summer.

Defensively, they look short of quality, especially at full-back. Much of their star power lies in attacking areas and Stojkovic has a job on his hands if he's to amicably fit his best players on paper into the same team.

At their best, Serbia are a functional outfit that can frustrate opponents with their physicality and compact low block. The towering height they possess means they'll pose a threat from set-pieces, too. Perhaps an embracing of this functionality would serve the Serbs well this summer. Stojkovic's side can appear woefully out of sorts when they try to adopt principles associated with leading club sides such as high pressing and intricate build-up patterns.

Fixtures

Serbia's tournament kicks off against one of the favourites in Hamburg. The meeting with England on 16 June will be their first since gaining independence. It's an encounter the more pessimistic Serbian supporters are dreading.

They then take on Slovenia four days later in Munich. This is a must-win for their chances of progressing into the knockouts. Despite their history, the political relationship between the two nations is said to be strong.

Serbia's group stage concludes against a Danish side that reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Denmark aren't expected to enjoy such a deep run this summer, but they've never lost to Serbia in a competitive fixture, winning all three games.

Serbia's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Serbia's potential knockout opponents

Even the most optimistic of Serbian supporters have difficulty thinking Stojkovic's side could top Group C. Should they defy the odds, a round of 16 clash against one of three third-place finishers would be their reward.

Realistically, Serbia are going to be fighting for second spot. They could also finish as one of the four best-performing third-placers should they pick up at least two or three points.

A second-place finish sets up a last 16 encounter with the winners of Group A - likely Germany, while third place would see them take on the winners of either Group E or F. In this scenario, Belgium or Portugal are the most likely opponents.

Key players to watch

There really is a dearth of defensive talent in this Serbia squad. If they do exceed expectations and enjoy a deep run, they'll be leaning on the goalscoring form of either Dusan Vlahovic or Aleksandar Mitrovic with Stojkovic unlikely to cram both players into his starting XI.

Mitrovic may have drifted away from European prominence but he enjoyed a prolific campaign out in Saudi Arabia with Pro League champions Al Hilal. He scored 28 goals in as many league games last season to end as the division's top scorer and the former Premier League striker also boasts a stellar record with the national team, scoring 57 times in 90 caps.

Vlahovic may be the more glamorous name but hasn't quite enjoyed the success of Mitrovic for Serbia. Nevertheless, the Juventus striker has 13 goals in 26 caps - a respectable record. He was once again shackled by Massimiliano Allegri's antiquated ideals in Turin last season but still ended up with 16 Serie A goals.

Dusan Tadic will operate as Serbia's key creator, while Torino's Ivan Ilic offers protection and guile in the middle of the park. Filip Kostic has endured an indifferent couple of years with Juve but remains crucial to the national team's success down the left.

Emerging talents

There's one name that stands out here: Lazar Samardzic.

The Udinese playmaker is regarded as Tadic's heir to the creative mantle for the Serbian national team, with Samardzic, formerly of RB Leipzig, set to join one of Serie A's big boys soon.

The left-footed Samardzic is a high-volume shooter who loves trying his luck from range. His ball-striking is fierce and his ability to carry the ball upfield in transition will be a handy attribute for a Serbian team that's better suited to playing without the ball. He can dazzle with his slick footwork and overpower opponents with his dynamism.

It'd be great to see him earn a more prominent role this summer, but Samardzic is likely to be consigned to impact roles off the bench. The 22-year-old has just eight caps for the national team.

Serbia are a tough one to predict. On paper, Stojkovic's side are well-suited to tournament football given their potential prowess from set-pieces and imposing physicality. They could bully and harass teams in their compact deep block and play on the counter.

However, it's uncertain how Stojkovic will set his side up this summer. The Serbian manager, by all accounts, simply isn't very good at his job and, given the pessimism which surrounds the national team heading into the tournament, it's hard to envisage them enjoying a prosperous Euro 2024.

Having failed to get out of the group at the previous two World Cups, would a round of 16 berth be seen as progress?