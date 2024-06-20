Serbia Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Serbia pulled themselves from the brink of elimination, scoring late on to rescue a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the Euro 2024 final?

Group C sees Serbia paired with England, Denmark and Slovenia in what looks to be a tricky group on face value. Serbia have plenty of talent within their ranks though and positive results against their Danish and Slovenian counterparts could see them qualify for the knockout stages. An opening match against England could see them start on the back foot but anything other than a loss and Serbia will be looking at qualification at a minimum.

Group C – Matchweek One

There has only been one meeting between Serbia and England, back in 2003 before Serbia and Montenegro separated into two different footballing nations. Steven Gerrard and Joe Cole scored the goals in that encounter in Leicester, with Serbia searching for their first positive result against the English side.

Group C – Matchweek Two

Group C Date Fixture Ground 20/06 Slovenia 1-1 Serbia Munich Football Arena, Munich *All times BST

Another game without much history behind it here for Serbia. Four meetings between the two nations have seen both pick up one win, with two draws in the other two encounters. All four of those meetings have come since 2010, with the two nations meeting twice in 2022 in the UEFA Nations League.

Group C – Matchweek Three

Group C Date Fixture Ground 25/06 Denmark vs Serbia (8pm) Munich Football Arena, Munich *All times BST

Yet another fixture without much depth to look at, Serbia have only taken on Denmark on three occasions. The Danish nationals have come out on top in all three encounters, with Serbia managing just a single goal in that time. History may not be on their side in Group C but Serbia will be looking to add their own chapters to the history books in Germany.