Serbia boss wary of Manchester United star’s threat ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Denmark will face Serbia in the final round of group fixtures at Euro 2024, with both teams still in with a shot of advancing to the last 16.

The fact Denmark have two Manchester United players in the squad means that we won’t be rooting for Serbia tonight, even though the country produced of the best defenders to ever play for the Reds.

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund hope to be the first involved in the Denmark team to progress to the knockout stage in consecutive European Championships for the first time.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side have drawn both of their matches at Euro 2024 so far, having only drawn two of their previous 18 matches at the European Championship before this (W6 L10).

The star man for Denmark has been Eriksen, creating 11 chances in his first two matches out in Germany.

Serbia boss singles out Eriksen

Dragon Stojkovic held a press conference before the game and named one Denmark player he is worried about.

That would be United’s experienced midfielder Eriksen.

Speaking to Bold, Stojkovic said: “Christian Eriksen is one of the players who has marked an era in the world of football. I am really happy that he is with us and that he is here and playing.

“But I would love to see him on the bench, because he is a fantastic player with a lot of intelligence.”

Stojkovic went on to add: “He is very precise in his game and he has a very powerful kick. If he starts, we have to take good care of him.

“Our players are prepared for what Denmark brings, but we have to keep him away from the field, where he can hurt us.”

Meanwhile, Hojlund is on the hunt for his first goal at the tournament. A goal tonight would set him up for the knockout stages.

