Here’s the sequence of events that led to Mets' record contract with Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor gets set to make a throw in spring training 2021 close crop

On Wednesday night, the Mets obliterated their previous franchise record for a contract (David Wright’s eight-year, $138 million pact) by agreeing with Francisco Lindor on a 10 year, $341 million deal.

Let the history books record the following as the basic sequence of events that led to the Mets’ big moment. This information was gathered from sources with knowledge and direct knowledge of the process...

When the Mets' front office assembled its trade offer for Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, they assigned values to each of the players headed to Cleveland -- shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez and prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene -- and determined that the deal was worthwhile for one year of Lindor and three years of Carrasco.

They did not consider a contract extension necessary to justify the trade (this wasn’t spin or posturing; the baseball operations department truly felt this way).

Nevertheless, owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson intended to negotiate with Lindor in the hopes of reaching an agreement.

During spring training, Lindor’s camp told the Mets that any deal “had to begin with a three,” meaning that $300 million was the floor.

The Mets' initial offer was right around $300 million, perhaps a bit lower, but with the intention of raising it during negotiations.

Lindor, seeing Mookie Betts ($365 million) and even Mike Trout ($426.5 million) as opening comparables, came in seeking close to $400 million over ten years.

The Mets upped their offer to 10 years, $325 million. Cohen and Lindor ate ravioli and chicken parm together, but did not come closer to an agreement.

Lindor didn’t budge off his number, but did offer to lower the average annual value of the contract by making it a 12-year term. This was not a meaningful concession.

Despite reports that the Mets had made their “last and best” offer, the team remained open to discussion as long as Lindor did the same. He hadn’t changed his initial stance and the Mets had already come up, so the next move was Lindor’s.

By Monday, people involved in the talks had grown increasingly pessimistic.

By Wednesday evening, there had been a total freeze in negotiations, and a sense that the deal would not happen. At about 5 p.m., there were no talks whatsoever. The Mets started to suspect that they would probably end up spending Cohen’s money on another star player, at a different time.

Around the league, people not involved continued to believe that the sides would in fact agree. The prevailing thought in the industry was that it simply made too much sense for all involved. And who walks away from that kind of money?

Later in the night, it was the Mets who re-started talks. It wasn’t a complicated negotiation from there: They guaranteed $1 million more than San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million contract, and added deferrals that kept the present-day value of the contract closer to where they were comfortable in their previous offer.

There were no opts-outs in the deal and a straightforward partial no-trade clause. Lindor, a leader in the Players Association, was able to set a new precedent for shortstops that his union brethren Trevor Story and Corey Seager can cite in negotiating their own contracts.