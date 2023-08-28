September Third Baseman Rankings
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Third Baseman Rankings
Sept
Third Basemen
Team
2023
July
Aug
1
Royals
3
4
3
2
Braves
1
2
1
3
Guardians
2
1
2
4
4
3
4
5
Cardinals
6
5
5
6
Orioles
7
6
6
7
Padres
5
9
7
8
Reds
n/a
8
8
9
Rockies
8
7
9
10
9
12
12
11
Rays
26
11
11
12
Red Sox
20
21
13
13
Reds
33
13
18
14
Padres
22
27
21
15
Rays
34
16
16
16
21
14
14
17
Cubs
43
35
22
18
13
20
20
19
Cardinals
n/a
18
17
20
Pirates
11
19
23
21
Cardinals
10
17
19
22
Twins
n/a
n/a
25
23
Blue Jays
15
15
15
24
Reds
55
41
27
25
Angels
31
26
28
26
Marlins
45
34
29
27
Royals
n/a
30
30
28
Twins
n/a
29
38
29
Giants
38
25
26
30
Tigers
n/a
n/a
n/a
31
Mariners
28
36
31
32
Reds
n/a
n/a
n/a
33
16
28
33
34
Angels
46
47
40
35
Rangers
58
23
34
36
Giants
41
63
36
37
18
42
32
38
Mariners
19
51
37
39
n/a
n/a
n/a
40
Red Sox
25
31
47
41
Yankees
n/a
54
67
42
56
NR
41
43
Rockies
36
67
44
44
Rays
68
57
NR
45
Twins
n/a
45
35
46
Dodgers
n/a
62
66
47
Orioles
n/a
n/a
39
48
Cubs
48
43
45
49
Jordan Diaz
Athletics
n/a
n/a
n/a
50
Dodgers
n/a
50
52
51
Guardians
NR
73
49
52
Tigers
65
40
46
53
n/a
NR
56
54
Tigers
NR
55
54
55
Guardians
n/a
n/a
n/a
56
Cubs
n/a
NR
53
57
Marlins
23
44
50
58
Reds
n/a
37
42
59
Angels
27
NR
55
60
Orioles
35
56
62
61
Brewers
37
32
51
62
Mariners
n/a
52
63
63
White Sox
n/a
NR
73
64
Nationals
NR
NR
NR
65
Braves
66
NR
NR
66
Rockies
29
48
58
67
51
68
75
68
Mets
39
22
24
69
Twins
n/a
60
64
70
Rangers
17
10
10
71
Guardians
NR
NR
61
72
Tigers
NR
58
57
73
Angels
12
24
48
74
Giants
NR
49
60
75
Josh H. Smith
Rangers
NR
NR
NR
Dropping off: Rodolfo Castro (65th), Jace Peterson (68th), Jared Triolo (69th), Curtis Mead (70th)
Matt Chapman’s finger is enough of a concern to get him dropped several spots this month. He’ll probably try to keep playing through it if he can, but it definitely seems to be limiting him; he’s hit just .200/.250/.280 with one homer this month.