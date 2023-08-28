September Third Baseman Rankings

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

Sept

Third Basemen

Team

2023

July

Aug

1

Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals

3

4

3

2

Austin Riley

Braves

1

2

1

3

Jose Ramirez

Guardians

2

1

2

4

Rafael Devers

Red Sox

4

3

4

5

Nolan Arenado

Cardinals

6

5

5

6

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

7

6

6

7

Manny Machado

Padres

5

9

7

8

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

n/a

8

8

9

Ryan McMahon

Rockies

8

7

9

10

Alex Bregman

Astros

9

12

12

11

Yandy Diaz

Rays

26

11

11

12

Justin Turner

Red Sox

20

21

13

13

Spencer Steer

Reds

33

13

18

14

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

22

27

21

15

Isaac Paredes

Rays

34

16

16

16

Max Muncy

Dodgers

21

14

14

17

Jeimer Candelario

Cubs

43

35

22

18

Alec Bohm

Phillies

13

20

20

19

Nolan Gorman

Cardinals

n/a

18

17

20

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Pirates

11

19

23

21

Jordan Walker

Cardinals

10

17

19

22

Jorge Polanco

Twins

n/a

n/a

25

23

Matt Chapman

Blue Jays

15

15

15

24

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Reds

55

41

27

25

Brandon Drury

Angels

31

26

28

26

Jake Burger

Marlins

45

34

29

27

Maikel Garcia

Royals

n/a

30

30

28

Royce Lewis

Twins

n/a

29

38

29

J.D. Davis

Giants

38

25

26

30

Matt Vierling

Tigers

n/a

n/a

n/a

31

Eugenio Suarez

Mariners

28

36

31

32

Noelvi Marte

Reds

n/a

n/a

n/a

33

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

16

28

33

34

Mike Moustakas

Angels

46

47

40

35

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

58

23

34

36

Wilmer Flores

Giants

41

63

36

37

Yoan Moncada

White Sox

18

42

32

38

Josh Rojas

Mariners

19

51

37

39

Mark Vientos

Mets

n/a

n/a

n/a

40

Luis Urias

Red Sox

25

31

47

41

Oswald Peraza

Yankees

n/a

54

67

42

Jake Alu

Nationals

56

NR

41

43

Elehuris Montero

Rockies

36

67

44

44

Taylor Walls

Rays

68

57

NR

45

Willi Castro

Twins

n/a

45

35

46

Michael Busch

Dodgers

n/a

62

66

47

Jordan Westburg

Orioles

n/a

n/a

39

48

Patrick Wisdom

Cubs

48

43

45

49

Jordan Diaz

Athletics

n/a

n/a

n/a

50

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

n/a

50

52

51

Gabriel Arias

Guardians

NR

73

49

52

Zach McKinstry

Tigers

65

40

46

53

Andruw Monasterio

Brewers

n/a

NR

56

54

Andy Ibanez

Tigers

NR

55

54

55

Brayan Rocchio

Guardians

n/a

n/a

n/a

56

Nick Madrigal

Cubs

n/a

NR

53

57

Jon Berti

Marlins

23

44

50

58

Nick Senzel

Reds

n/a

37

42

59

Luis Rengifo

Angels

27

NR

55

60

Ramon Urias

Orioles

35

56

62

61

Brian Anderson

Brewers

37

32

51

62

Jose Caballero

Mariners

n/a

52

63

63

Lenyn Sosa

White Sox

n/a

NR

73

64

Carter Kieboom

Nationals

NR

NR

NR

65

Nicky Lopez

Braves

66

NR

NR

66

Harold Castro

Rockies

29

48

58

67

Evan Longoria

Diamondbacks

51

68

75

68

Brett Baty

Mets

39

22

24

69

Donovan Solano

Twins

n/a

60

64

70

Josh Jung

Rangers

17

10

10

71

Tyler Freeman

Guardians

NR

NR

61

72

Colt Keith

Tigers

NR

58

57

73

Anthony Rendon

Angels

12

24

48

74

Casey Schmitt

Giants

NR

49

60

75

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

NR

NR

NR

Dropping off: Rodolfo Castro (65th), Jace Peterson (68th), Jared Triolo (69th), Curtis Mead (70th)

  • Matt Chapman’s finger is enough of a concern to get him dropped several spots this month. He’ll probably try to keep playing through it if he can, but it definitely seems to be limiting him; he’s hit just .200/.250/.280 with one homer this month.