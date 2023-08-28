September Reliever Rankings

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Click to see other September rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Relief pitcher rankings

Dropping off: Gregory Soto (49th), Erik Swanson (53rd), Nick Sandlin (55th), Joe Kelly (56th), Andre Pallante (62nd), Dylan Coleman (63rd), Lucas Erceg (67th)