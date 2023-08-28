September Reliever Rankings
Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.
As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.
Click to see other September rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Relief pitcher rankings
Sept
Relievers
Team
2023
July
Aug
1
4
5
5
2
Padres
2
1
2
3
Giants
3
2
3
4
Braves
9
12
7
5
Guardians
1
4
4
6
Reds
19
9
8
7
Blue Jays
7
6
18
8
Twins
15
7
9
9
6
8
6
10
Pirates
13
10
10
11
12
11
15
12
Mariners
10
30
13
13
Yennier Cano
Orioles
NR
58
60
14
Cubs
41
19
16
15
8
15
12
16
Rays
14
16
17
17
18
18
22
18
Angels
42
14
14
19
26
20
19
20
Nationals
27
31
21
21
22
17
20
22
Rangers
38
33
31
23
Tanner Scott
Marlins
NR
78
50
24
NR
NR
24
25
Tigers
20
25
28
26
Marlins
16
13
11
27
Athletics
28
45
37
28
Rangers
75
22
23
29
Tigers
97
40
25
30
Mariners
83
51
30
31
55
48
29
32
Rockies
NR
35
27
33
Rays
23
29
36
34
Royals
183 SP
NR
32
35
Ryan Helsley
Cardinals
5
28
26
36
Yankees
44
32
39
37
Astros
43
43
40
38
Dodgers
36
50
42
39
Angels
35
NR
57
40
Phillies
37
73
33
41
Twins
45
39
38
42
Nationals
95
36
43
43
Cardinals
NR
NR
NR
44
Red Sox
111
65
54
45
Orioles
11
3
1
46
Braves
29
42
47
47
Mark Leiter
Cubs
NR
47
52
48
Cardinals
40
38
35
49
White Sox
68
NR
44
50
Mets
98
NR
41
51
Brewers
NR
NR
NR
52
Brewers
NR
NR
46
53
Diamondbacks
71
NR
59
54
Orioles
98 SP
57 SP
127 SP
55
Pirates
NR
76
58
56
Blue Jays
NR
26
34
57
Guardians
46
53
61
58
Phillies
81
41
69
59
Rays
88
56
51
60
Yankees
65
NR
NR
61
Astros
60
52
45
62
Royals
NR
NR
NR
63
Rangers
17
61
NR
64
Reds
93
55
48
65
Padres
21
23
65
66
Tigers
NR
NR
NR
67
Giants
NR
69
64
68
Mariners
NR
NR
NR
69
Mets
NR
NR
68
70
Giants
53
70
66
Dropping off: Gregory Soto (49th), Erik Swanson (53rd), Nick Sandlin (55th), Joe Kelly (56th), Andre Pallante (62nd), Dylan Coleman (63rd), Lucas Erceg (67th)
Felix Bautista was set to occupy the top spot here again before injuring his arm Friday. He’ll probably try to gear up for an end-of-season cameo, but the closer’s role in Baltimore belongs to Yennier Cano for now. He’s bounced back nicely from a midseason letdown, so he comes in at No. 13 here.
David Robertson’s third blown save in 10 appearances cost him the gig as the Marlins’ closer, at least for now. He checks in at No. 26 this month, while Tanner Scott , the favorite for saves in his place, is 23rd.
It looks like the Cardinals will get Ryan Helsley back from a forearm strain this week, though he might not be quite 100 percent and another setback is a possibility. I expect he’ll be worth using in fantasy leagues after he returns, but he comes with enough question marks on a struggling team that he doesn’t crack the top 30 here.