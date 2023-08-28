September Reliever Rankings

Here are some final-month rankings. I’m a little short on comments, since I’ll be hopping on a plane awfully early Monday morning. Please try not to get too bent out of shape if your star player isn’t listed where you like ... anything can happen in a month.

As always, players are ranked by position and then combined into an overall top 300 list.

Relief pitcher rankings

Sept

Relievers

Team

2023

July

Aug

1

Devin Williams

Brewers

4

5

5

2

Josh Hader

Padres

2

1

2

3

Camilo Doval

Giants

3

2

3

4

Raisel Iglesias

Braves

9

12

7

5

Emmanuel Clase

Guardians

1

4

4

6

Alexis Diaz

Reds

19

9

8

7

Jordan Romano

Blue Jays

7

6

18

8

Jhoan Duran

Twins

15

7

9

9

Kenley Jansen

Red Sox

6

8

6

10

David Bednar

Pirates

13

10

10

11

Ryan Pressly

Astros

12

11

15

12

Andres Munoz

Mariners

10

30

13

13

Yennier Cano

Orioles

NR

58

60

14

Adbert Alzolay

Cubs

41

19

16

15

Clay Holmes

Yankees

8

15

12

16

Pete Fairbanks

Rays

14

16

17

17

Evan Phillips

Dodgers

18

18

22

18

Carlos Estevez

Angels

42

14

14

19

Paul Sewald

Diamondbacks

26

20

19

20

Kyle Finnegan

Nationals

27

31

21

21

Craig Kimbrel

Phillies

22

17

20

22

Aroldis Chapman

Rangers

38

33

31

23

Tanner Scott

Marlins

NR

78

50

24

Gregory Santos

White Sox

NR

NR

24

25

Alex Lange

Tigers

20

25

28

26

David Robertson

Marlins

16

13

11

27

Trevor May

Athletics

28

45

37

28

Will Smith

Rangers

75

22

23

29

Jason Foley

Tigers

97

40

25

30

Matt Brash

Mariners

83

51

30

31

Adam Ottavino

Mets

55

48

29

32

Justin Lawrence

Rockies

NR

35

27

33

Jason Adam

Rays

23

29

36

34

Carlos Hernandez

Royals

183 SP

NR

32

35

Ryan Helsley

Cardinals

5

28

26

36

Michael King

Yankees

44

32

39

37

Bryan Abreu

Astros

43

43

40

38

Brusdar Graterol

Dodgers

36

50

42

39

Reynaldo Lopez

Angels

35

NR

57

40

Seranthony Dominguez

Phillies

37

73

33

41

Griffin Jax

Twins

45

39

38

42

Hunter Harvey

Nationals

95

36

43

43

JoJo Romero

Cardinals

NR

NR

NR

44

Chris Martin

Red Sox

111

65

54

45

Felix Bautista

Orioles

11

3

1

46

A.J. Minter

Braves

29

42

47

47

Mark Leiter

Cubs

NR

47

52

48

Giovanny Gallegos

Cardinals

40

38

35

49

Aaron Bummer

White Sox

68

NR

44

50

Brooks Raley

Mets

98

NR

41

51

Abner Uribe

Brewers

NR

NR

NR

52

Joel Payamps

Brewers

NR

NR

46

53

Kevin Ginkel

Diamondbacks

71

NR

59

54

Tyler Wells

Orioles

98 SP

57 SP

127 SP

55

Colin Holderman

Pirates

NR

76

58

56

Jordan Hicks

Blue Jays

NR

26

34

57

Trevor Stephan

Guardians

46

53

61

58

Jose Alvarado

Phillies

81

41

69

59

Colin Poche

Rays

88

56

51

60

Jonathan Loaisiga

Yankees

65

NR

NR

61

Hector Neris

Astros

60

52

45

62

John McMillon

Royals

NR

NR

NR

63

Jose Leclerc

Rangers

17

61

NR

64

Lucas Sims

Reds

93

55

48

65

Scott Barlow

Padres

21

23

65

66

Tyler Holton

Tigers

NR

NR

NR

67

Tyler Rogers

Giants

NR

69

64

68

Justin Topa

Mariners

NR

NR

NR

69

Drew Smith

Mets

NR

NR

68

70

Taylor Rogers

Giants

53

70

66

Dropping off: Gregory Soto (49th), Erik Swanson (53rd), Nick Sandlin (55th), Joe Kelly (56th), Andre Pallante (62nd), Dylan Coleman (63rd), Lucas Erceg (67th)

  • Felix Bautista was set to occupy the top spot here again before injuring his arm Friday. He’ll probably try to gear up for an end-of-season cameo, but the closer’s role in Baltimore belongs to Yennier Cano for now. He’s bounced back nicely from a midseason letdown, so he comes in at No. 13 here.

  • David Robertson’s third blown save in 10 appearances cost him the gig as the Marlins’ closer, at least for now. He checks in at No. 26 this month, while Tanner Scott , the favorite for saves in his place, is 23rd.

  • It looks like the Cardinals will get Ryan Helsley back from a forearm strain this week, though he might not be quite 100 percent and another setback is a possibility. I expect he’ll be worth using in fantasy leagues after he returns, but he comes with enough question marks on a struggling team that he doesn’t crack the top 30 here.