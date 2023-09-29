We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Why you can trust us

I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 28 Nordstrom new arrivals I can’t stop thinking about for fall

In The Know by Yahoo

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

Like any basic online shopping aficionado, all I can think about are fall trends. Fall fashion, fall shoes, fall fragrance, fall home decor, etc., etc., you get the picture. Fall is love, fall is life, and no one knows that better than the one retailer to rule them all: Nordstrom. And because I love pushing my Nordstrom shopping cart onto anybody and everybody who will listen — or, in this case, read — I’m generously giving you a rundown on the best Nordstrom fall trends to shop.

From a super soft cashmere sweater to the perfect little black dress for under $30 (!!!), here are 28 editor-approved new arrivals to shop at Nordstrom in September.

Nordstrom Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot Speaking of olive green, these Hunter booties are the cutest. And if you know anything about Hunter rain boots, you know they're the best out there. $150 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Mary Jane Flat While I love a good fall loafer, I'm in desperate need of capturing some childhood joy right now. For me, that means slipping on a good pair of patent-leather Mary Janes. $130 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Reformation Lindy Ruched Crop Top Reformation really has the best tank tops in the game, and this stretchy organic cotton one goes with everything. $68 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Abstract Print Cutout Slip Dress I have approximately 821 weddings to attend this fall, which calls for new dresses. I'm obsessed with the hot pink moment happening here. $94 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Matisse Caty Western Pointed Toe Bootie The metallic sheen adds a little bit of spice to what would otherwise be a basic brown boot. $215 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray A rainbow sprinkle-themed silicone ice cube tray is something I never knew I needed until I saw it. Oh, boy, do we all need it for a little burst of joy in our lives. $16 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Madewell Bubble Beaded Huggie Earrings Small gold hoops are always a good idea, and the little bubble style here is such a fun update to the classic look. $24 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer So, what makes this nail polish a nail concealer? I really don't know, but the reviews are excellent and it's the laziest (and cheapest) way to get pearlescent nails at home. $20 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Butterfly Babe Polka Dot Cutout Maxi Dress Polka dot dresses are forever and always in style. I can't wait to pair this Free People maxi dress with boots and a leather jacket. $198 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Carrera Eyewear 53mm Gradient Rectangular Sunglasses The dash of blue mixed with the classic tortoiseshell pattern make these sunglasses so much more interesting than other pairs out there. $135 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASOS DESIGN V-Neck Tank Minidress A simple tank LBD is the best kind of dress to keep the summer vibes going into fall. And this ASOS dress is literally $24?! The stuff of dreams. $24 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan I mean, what's cozy season without a nude cashmere sweater? Reformation always crushes the neutral sweater game, but this one is pure chef's kiss perfection. $298 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Beloved Waffle Knit Ankle Socks IMO, the best way to style Mary Janes is with a pair of ruffled ankle socks. It's always a fun look, and you don't have to worry about sweaty feet. $12 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BP. Cozy Rib Flared Pants I know the weather is currently one billion and two degrees, but I really do not care. Catch me cuddled up in these fancy rib sweats while watching Gilmore Girls as my air conditioner works its little booty off. $45 at Nordstrom

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

More from In The Know:

IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok

Everyone on Amazon is obsessed with how comfortable these $30 sweatpants are

I refuse to travel without my chic and roomy Béis Weekender Bag

7 expensive-looking cheese boards that will fool everyone into thinking you're a fancy adult

The post I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 28 Nordstrom new arrivals I can’t stop thinking about for fall appeared first on In The Know.