I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 28 Nordstrom new arrivals I can’t stop thinking about for fall
As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.
Free People It's Fate Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
ASTR the Label Plissé Mock Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top
Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
All in Favor Daisy Floral High Pile Fleece Shacket
VERO MODA Merle Wide Leg Pants
Vagabond Shoemakers Delia Mary Jane Flat
Reformation Lindy Ruched Crop Top
Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
Topshop Abstract Print Cutout Slip Dress
Matisse Caty Western Pointed Toe Bootie
W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray
Veronica Beard Farha Print Ruffle Dress
Madewell Bubble Beaded Huggie Earrings
ASOS DESIGN Boxy Edge to Edge Cardigan
Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer
Open Edit Satin Button-Up Shirt
STAUD Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
Free People Butterfly Babe Polka Dot Cutout Maxi Dress
Carrera Eyewear 53mm Gradient Rectangular Sunglasses
Free People Jayde Seamed Corduroy Flare Pants
ASOS DESIGN V-Neck Tank Minidress
vuori Faur Fur Half Placket Pullover
Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan
Marc Fisher LTD Nillie Mary Jane Pump
Free People Beloved Waffle Knit Ankle Socks
Favorite Daughter The First Wife Houndstooth Check Miniskirt
Free People On the Dot Layering Mesh Turtleneck
BP. Cozy Rib Flared Pants
Like any basic online shopping aficionado, all I can think about are fall trends. Fall fashion, fall shoes, fall fragrance, fall home decor, etc., etc., you get the picture. Fall is love, fall is life, and no one knows that better than the one retailer to rule them all: Nordstrom. And because I love pushing my Nordstrom shopping cart onto anybody and everybody who will listen — or, in this case, read — I’m generously giving you a rundown on the best Nordstrom fall trends to shop.
From a super soft cashmere sweater to the perfect little black dress for under $30 (!!!), here are 28 editor-approved new arrivals to shop at Nordstrom in September.
I'm getting major Stevie Nicks vibes from this witchy black maxi dress.
The plissé fabric, boatneck neckline and bell sleeves of this shirt are thoroughly enchanting. Plus, olive green and fall is just a perfect combo.
Speaking of olive green, these Hunter booties are the cutest. And if you know anything about Hunter rain boots, you know they're the best out there.
Between the corduroy trim, frosted faux-horn buttons, retro flower pattern and fleece fabric, this may earnestly be the coolest shacket I've ever seen.
Give me a pair of wide-leg pants with a fun pattern and I'm a happy girly.
While I love a good fall loafer, I'm in desperate need of capturing some childhood joy right now. For me, that means slipping on a good pair of patent-leather Mary Janes.
Reformation really has the best tank tops in the game, and this stretchy organic cotton one goes with everything.
Enough said.
I have approximately 821 weddings to attend this fall, which calls for new dresses. I'm obsessed with the hot pink moment happening here.
The metallic sheen adds a little bit of spice to what would otherwise be a basic brown boot.
A rainbow sprinkle-themed silicone ice cube tray is something I never knew I needed until I saw it. Oh, boy, do we all need it for a little burst of joy in our lives.
I love a good dark floral pattern moment in fall, especially on a long-sleeved mini.
Small gold hoops are always a good idea, and the little bubble style here is such a fun update to the classic look.
Sweater! Season! Baby!
So, what makes this nail polish a nail concealer? I really don't know, but the reviews are excellent and it's the laziest (and cheapest) way to get pearlescent nails at home.
I adore a good satin shirt in September.
IMO, every STAUD bag is perfection — especially this bold beaded shoulder bag.
Polka dot dresses are forever and always in style. I can't wait to pair this Free People maxi dress with boots and a leather jacket.
The dash of blue mixed with the classic tortoiseshell pattern make these sunglasses so much more interesting than other pairs out there.
Mix a bit of summer Barbiecore with fall corduroy, and you get a fall fashion serve.
A simple tank LBD is the best kind of dress to keep the summer vibes going into fall. And this ASOS dress is literally $24?! The stuff of dreams.
I definitely plan on pairing this versatile faux-fur sherpa pullover with the ASOS LBD shown above.
I mean, what's cozy season without a nude cashmere sweater? Reformation always crushes the neutral sweater game, but this one is pure chef's kiss perfection.
This burgundy heeled pair of Mary Janes is so, so good.
IMO, the best way to style Mary Janes is with a pair of ruffled ankle socks. It's always a fun look, and you don't have to worry about sweaty feet.
A check miniskirt for fall? I know; it's just so original.
I will most definitely be wearing white after Labor Day — and you should be, too. We love fashion anarchy.
I know the weather is currently one billion and two degrees, but I really do not care. Catch me cuddled up in these fancy rib sweats while watching Gilmore Girls as my air conditioner works its little booty off.
If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.
