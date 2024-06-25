Sepp Kuss Won’t Be Racing the Tour de France

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Visma-Lease a Bike’s seeming trend of bad luck continues as they announce that Sepp Kuss will not be at the Grand Depart of the 2024 Tour de France in Florence this Saturday. The American climber was unable to complete the Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this month due to COVID-19 and has since been working to recover at his home in Andorra, Spain.

The team was hopeful that Kuss would be healthy in time for the Tour. After a week at home, he seemed to have made progress, but the team announced that his upward trend had stagnated in recent days.

Visa-Lease a Bike’s Sporting director Merijn Zeemansaid, “This is, of course, very hard for Sepp in the first place. His contribution is always very important in the team, but then, of course, he has to be completely fit. Unfortunately, we had to conclude together today that this is insufficiently the case after Covid. He now needs to recover properly and will, therefore, not start. Fortunately, we have a good replacement ready with Bart Lemmen.”

Lemmen has been with the team since January and recently took second place in the overall classification at the Tour of Norway. Zeeman said of Lemmen, “Despite only being a professional for 1.5 years, Bart is already proving to be a very reliable and strong rider. He learns quickly and proved it this year with several good classifications. He is a good climber, and he willingly sacrifices himself for his leader, Jonas Vingegaard. I have a lot of confidence in Bart.”

Lemmen will join Matteo Jorgenson, Wilco Kelderman, Wout van Aert, Christophe Laporte, Tiesj Benoot, Jan Tratnik and Jonas Vingegaard. But it certainly dampens spirits as Kuss has been Vingegaard’s super domestique for both of his previous Tour wins.

Visma-Lease a Bike’s plans for the Tour have undergone many adjustments. Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk have been ruled out of the roster after injuries sustained at Critérium du Dauphiné. Van Aert, originally set to prioritize the Giro d’Italia, was drafted into the Tour team after missing the Italian race due to an injury from the Spring Classics.

COVID-19 will likely continue to play a factor in this year’s Tour. Surges of the illness can be seen around the world. David Gaudu (Groupama–FDJ) also recently announced that he had to skip the French Championship to hopefully recover in time for the start of the Tour. Teams will likely start taking precautions early on to preserve their squads.

