Sepp Kuss, top U.S. male road cyclist, to skip Tokyo Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OlympicTalk
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sepp Kuss, the top American at last year’s Tour de France, will skip the Olympics this summer to focus on the Tour and the Vuelta España, according to his social media.

“After much thought and discussions with the US Olympic selection committee, I want to let you know I am declining to be considered for the USA Olympic Road Team for Tokyo,” was posted on Kupp’s Instagram. “My goals and priorities for the year are focused on other events. I will have a busy summer racing the Tour de France and the Vuelta España, so it’s important to take the time in between these races and be ready for my main goals of the season.”

The Tour runs from June 26 to July 18, finishing five days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Vuelta starts six days after the Closing Ceremony and runs from Aug. 14 to Sept. 5.

Kuss, 26, had a breakout 2020, including finishing 15th at his first Tour de France. It marked the best finish for an American at the three-week Grand Tour since Andrew Talansky was 11th in 2015. Kuss was one of the top mountain climbers for the Tour’s strongest team, Jumbo-Visma, working for Slovenian Primož Roglič, who finished second.

This marks the third consecutive Olympics that the top-finishing American from the previous year’s Tour will not be on the U.S. team.

The most accomplished active U.S. male road cyclist is Tejay van Garderen, a 32-year-old who was on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He withdrew from Rio Olympic consideration due to Zika virus concerns when his wife was pregnant with their second child.

Van Garderen placed fifth in the Tour de France in 2012 and 2014, the best finish for an American at the three-week stage race since 2008.

Levi Leipheimer was the last U.S. male road cyclist to win an Olympic medal — time trial bronze in 2008.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sepp Kuss (@seppkuss)

Sepp Kuss, top U.S. male road cyclist, to skip Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists are zeroing in on when the Earth’s plates started to move

    At some point in Earth's history, the planet's crust began to move, eventually giving rise to continents, mountains and volcanoes and supplying the surface with life-sustaining nutrients and elements. New research points to that movement starting in at least some places more than 3 billion years ago. Why it matters: Earth is the only planet known so far to show plate tectonics. One of the biggest questions in geoscience is when and how tectonic activity began and changed, and answers could also guide the search for signs of similar processes — and potentially life — on far-away worlds.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Estimates of the onset of plate tectonics range from 800 million to more than 4 billion years ago, but recent evidence is converging on that movement being underway globally around 3 billion years ago.How it works: Our planet began an estimated 4.5 billion years ago as a ball of liquid metal and rock coalescing in the early solar system — what geologist Michael Ackerson of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History calls “gooey Earth.”The planet then started cooling and, as it did, plates formed on the outermost layer that, at some point — possibly in fits and starts and here and there — began to move under one another. That subduction process operates like a "conveyor belt," recycling and exchanging material and volatile chemicals between the surface of Earth and deep within it, says Ann Bauer, a geochemist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The big picture: What constitutes plate tectonics and its onset is an open debate among scientists. Earth's modern plate tectonics is characterized by how much large blocks move each year, subduction occurring and mid-ocean spreading that creates new crust."They occur in unison on the modern Earth, but that doesn’t mean they started together or that they always occurred together," Harvard University geologist Roger Fu tells Axios in an email."There is no doubt there are some geochemical indicators of subduction" in the Archean eon spanning 4 billion to 2.5 billion years ago, says Michael Brown, a geologist at the University of Maryland. But the key question is what that means for when and how plate-like behavior became stable, continuous and propagated across the globe. Brown poses a different approach to nailing down the onset of plate tectonics: Rather than looking at early rocks for signs of the different aspects of plate tectonics emerging, he suggests working backward from today's plate tectonics and looking at when those indicators disappear. "If we do that, we get agreement back to 750 million years ago. But once we go back before 750 million years ago, we get disagreement."Background: Minerals like zircon that crystallize in ancient magma can contain tiny quantities of elements that serve as clues about the chemistry — and indirectly the geology — that formed them. What's new: In a study of zircons from the Jack Hills of Western Australia — some of which, at 4.3 billion years old, are the oldest known material on Earth — Ackerson and his colleagues found an increase in aluminum in the minerals about 3.6 billion years ago.There are two possible ways the aluminum got into the zircons, Ackerson says. Sediments at the surface with high amounts of aluminum might have been brought deep into the Earth and melted to create magma that then crystallized into zircons, which were then pushed back to the surface. Or the Earth cooled to the point where the crust thickened and magma with high aluminum content came to the surface. "Both require some process akin to plate tectonics," Ackerson says. Another study of zircons from the Acasta Gneiss in northern Canada, led by Bauer and geologist Jesse Reimink of Penn State University, also suggested some kind of crustal motion formed the minerals between 3.6 billion and 3.8 billion years ago based on a shift in the ratios of isotopes of hafnium in the zircons during that time.The researchers then looked at the records of zircons from six other places on the globe and found that the same shift occurred elsewhere at roughly the same time, Bauer says, adding they don't know if those samples represent the entire globe and the different types of crust at the surface at that time.Yes, but: Just because these geochemical shifts can and typically do occur due to plate tectonics today "does not conclusively show that these conditions must have existed on the early Earth at the times they discuss," Fu says.But, he adds, "something significant did seem to happen on the Earth at around that time" and evolution toward plate tectonics is "one clear possibility."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WATCH: Derrick Henry squats an absurd amount of weight

    Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry continues to impress everyone by lifting an insane amount of weight. He will look to have a stronger 2021...

  • Has Roush Fenway Racing offered Brad Keselowski an ownership stake?

    Roush has reportedly offered Keselowski a contract to drive the No. 6 car in 2022. And that contract includes an ownership stake in the team.

  • Bellator welcomes fans back for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 events

    Bellator is set to welcome fans back with limited tickets for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261 going on sale Friday.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks social justice & Bruce Lee, later Mark Haynes on the year of covering the Warriors

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.

  • NBA playoffs series odds: Can the favored Knicks get past the Hawks?

    The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.

  • Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

    Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.

  • Triple Take: Which UFC pay-per-view main event has been best of 2021?

    The UFC has been on fire on pay-per-view in 2021, but which of the headliners has produced the most memorable win? Our panel discusses.

  • Padraig Harrington suggests Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are shoo-ins for Ryder Cup picks

    Europe captain Padraig Harrington has revealed Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wildcard for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits. Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Irishman’s comments before Thursday’s first round of the USPGA Championship here at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and reigning Open champion, Shane Lowry. As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear he could essentially be in a dogfight for one spot. Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in the last few months of the points race to make it by right. Speaking candidly to Telegraph Sport, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points [per qualifying event], the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most. “I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. “If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter so that doesn’t leave very much does it? Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta [where he finished seventh] that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? “You got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention. Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him. Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian…” Garcia is currently in 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record point scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied a 10th appearance.

  • The Monday 9: Why the Twins are dangerously close to dropping out of the playoff hunt

    Plus: Nolan Arenado is back to full superstardom, and why MLB's problems are more about perception than popularity.

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Lonzo Ball 'would love to' return to Pelicans next season as restricted free agency looms

    Both Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson hope the eldest Ball brother returns to New Orleans next season.

  • UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza adds to highlight reel with strange-looking TKO of Shane Burgos

    Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

  • Soccer-Villa loss deepens Tottenham gloom with Kane future in the balance

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur's European hopes were dealt a huge blow as their final Premier League home game of the season ended in a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday and striker Harry Kane perhaps waving a farewell to the club's fans. England captain Kane's uncertain future has left Spurs fans wearing a frown in the past week and their mood was hardly raised as a horrible own goal by Sergio Reguilon and an Ollie Watkins strike earned Villa the win.

  • Golf-Morikawa brings precision game to mount PGA Championship title defence

    World number six Collin Morikawa goes into the PGA Championship in South Carolina this week hungry to mount a title defence and prove his early career major triumph was no fluke. The 24-year-old American put the golf world on notice in August when he broke through a jam-packed leaderboard to secure a two-shot victory at Harding Park in only the second major start of his career. "There's guys out here that have had way more experience on this golf course than I have," said Morikawa, recalling Rory McIlroy's stunning PGA Championship win by eight strokes there in 2012.

  • UFC 262 bonuses: New champ Charles Oliveira tops $75,000 winners

    The UFC upped the ante on its post-fight bonuses for UFC 262 on Saturday with $75,000 instead of the customary $50K.

  • Colton Herta blasts Rahal teams after contact with Scott McLaughlin in Indy 500 practice

    Colton Herta was angry at the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teams after making contact with Scott McLaughlin early in Indy 500 practice Thursday.

  • Julian Edelman dismisses idea of joining Tom Brady on Bucs

    Despite all of the speculation and the Tom Brady trolling, it doesn't sound like Julian Edelman has any plans to eventually unretire and join Brady in Tampa Bay.