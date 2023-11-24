We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 27 beauty deals you really can’t miss at Sephora’s Black Friday sale — starting at just $2

When it comes to Black Friday sales, everyone always sleeps on beauty deals. Like, tech deals are fun, but you're seriously missing out when it comes to all of the discounted beauty goodness. And the Sephora Black Friday sale is the perfect example that the beauty deals are where it's at.

Starting now, the major beauty retailer has truly wild deals on makeup, skin care, fragrances, gift sets and more — with prices starting at just $2. There's even a gorgeous Too Faced palette that's $278 off the retail price (which is $305, btw). You can even save $100 on the highly coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Sephora has so many Black Friday deals happening right now, so you need to go in with a plan. The easiest way to dive in is first to take a look at all of the beauty brands on sale. Some major ones to shop are Urban Decay, MILK MAKEUP, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr, Kiehl's, Too Faced, Gisou, Topicals, and Bobbi Brown. And for today only, you can save 30% on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Now that you're prepped, scroll below to check out the 27 best beauty deals to shop at the major Sephora Black Friday sale.

Best Sephora Black Friday Makeup Deals

Credit: Sephora

Shop all makeup deals at Sephora

Best Sephora Black Friday Skin Care Deals

Credit: Sephora

Shop all skin care deals at Sephora

Best Sephora Black Friday Hair Deals

Shop all hair deals at Sephora

Best Sephora Black Friday Gift Set Deals

Credit: Sephora

Shop all gift set deals at Sephora

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you liked this story, check out the best white elephant gift ideas under $15.

The 12 best holiday gifts for your girlfriend that are both thoughtful and affordable — all under $50

9 reasons you need to hang eucalyptus in your shower yesterday

Almost everything at J.Crew is up to 50% off for Black Friday — here are the 7 best deals to grab before they're gone

I'm a lifestyle editor, and here are 23 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping in November

The post The 27 beauty deals you really can’t miss at Sephora’s Black Friday sale — starting at just $2 appeared first on In The Know.