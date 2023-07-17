Separating Packers’ 90-man training camp roster into 4 different groups
The Green Bay Packers are bringing a 90-man roster to the start of training camp (first practice is Wednesday, July 26) next week.
The competition of camp and the preseason will help general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur determine a 53-man roster before facing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 1.
To get a better grasp of where the Packers stand as of late July, let’s separate the roster into four groups: roster locks, likely to be on the roster, roster hopefuls, and long shots.
Roster locks (32)
These players are roster locks and would make the 53-man roster regardless of an injury or poor performance:
QB Jordan Love
RB Aaron Jones
RB A.J. Dillon
WR Christian Watson
WR Romeo Doubs
WR Jayden Reed
TE Josiah Deguara
TE Luke Musgrave
TE Tucker Kraft
LT David Bakhtiari
LG Elgton Jenkins
C Josh Myers
RG Jon Runyan Jr.
OL Zach Tom
OL Yosh Nijman
DL Kenny Clark
DL TJ Slaton
DL Devonte Wyatt
DL Colby Wooden
OLB Rashan Gary (unless starting season on PUP)
OLB Preston Smith
OLB Lukas Van Ness
OLB Kingsley Enagbare
LB De’Vondre Campbell
LB Quay Walker
LB Isaiah McDuffie
CB Jaire Alexander
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Eric Stokes (unless starting season on PUP)
CB Keisean Nixon
S Darnell Savage
S Rudy Ford
Likely to make the roster (12)
Roster hopefuls (26)
These players will get a legitimate chance to make the team if they produce a strong summer:
QB Danny Etling
QB Sean Clifford
RB Patrick Taylor
RB Tyler Goodson
RB Lew Nichols III
WR Grant DuBose
WR Bo Melton
WR Jeff Cotton
WR Malik Heath
OL Sean Rhyan
OL Caleb Jones
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Jake Hanson
OL Luke Tenuta
DL Jonathan Ford
DL Chris Slayton
OLB La’Darius Hamilton
OLB Jonathan Garvin
OLB Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Tariq Carpenter
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
CB Corey Ballentine
CB Carrington Valentine
CB Kiondre Thomas
S Jonathan Owens
S Anthony Johnson Jr.
S Innis Gaines
Long shots (20)
These players might be practice squad candidates but would require an incredibly impressive summer to make the 53-man roster:
RB Emanuel Wilson
FB Henry Pearson
WR Jadakis Bonds
WR Deuce Watts
TE Austin Allen
TE Camren McDonald
OL Jean Delance
OL DJ Scaife
OL Chuck Filiga
OL Kadeem Telfort
DL Jason Lewan
DL Antonio Moultrie
OLB Keshawn Banks
OLB Kenneth Odumegwu
LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.
CB William Hooper
CB Tyrell Ford
S Benny Sapp III
LS Broughton Hatcher
P Daniel Whelan