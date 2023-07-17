Separating Packers’ 90-man training camp roster into 4 different groups

The Green Bay Packers are bringing a 90-man roster to the start of training camp (first practice is Wednesday, July 26) next week.

The competition of camp and the preseason will help general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur determine a 53-man roster before facing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 1.

To get a better grasp of where the Packers stand as of late July, let’s separate the roster into four groups: roster locks, likely to be on the roster, roster hopefuls, and long shots.

Roster locks (32)

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

These players are roster locks and would make the 53-man roster regardless of an injury or poor performance:

QB Jordan Love

RB Aaron Jones

RB A.J. Dillon

WR Christian Watson

WR Romeo Doubs

WR Jayden Reed

TE Josiah Deguara

TE Luke Musgrave

TE Tucker Kraft

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

C Josh Myers

RG Jon Runyan Jr.

OL Zach Tom

OL Yosh Nijman

DL Kenny Clark

DL TJ Slaton

DL Devonte Wyatt

DL Colby Wooden

OLB Rashan Gary (unless starting season on PUP)

OLB Preston Smith

OLB Lukas Van Ness

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

LB De’Vondre Campbell

LB Quay Walker

LB Isaiah McDuffie

CB Jaire Alexander

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Eric Stokes (unless starting season on PUP)

CB Keisean Nixon

S Darnell Savage

S Rudy Ford

Likely to make the roster (12)

Roster hopefuls (26)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

These players will get a legitimate chance to make the team if they produce a strong summer:

QB Danny Etling

QB Sean Clifford

RB Patrick Taylor

RB Tyler Goodson

RB Lew Nichols III

WR Grant DuBose

WR Bo Melton

WR Jeff Cotton

WR Malik Heath

OL Sean Rhyan

OL Caleb Jones

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Jake Hanson

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

DL Chris Slayton

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

OLB Jonathan Garvin

OLB Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Tariq Carpenter

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

CB Corey Ballentine

CB Carrington Valentine

CB Kiondre Thomas

S Jonathan Owens

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

S Innis Gaines

Long shots (20)

Green Bay Packers’ Jean Delance (79) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

These players might be practice squad candidates but would require an incredibly impressive summer to make the 53-man roster:

RB Emanuel Wilson

FB Henry Pearson

WR Jadakis Bonds

WR Deuce Watts

TE Austin Allen

TE Camren McDonald

OL Jean Delance

OL DJ Scaife

OL Chuck Filiga

OL Kadeem Telfort

DL Jason Lewan

DL Antonio Moultrie

OLB Keshawn Banks

OLB Kenneth Odumegwu

LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.

CB William Hooper

CB Tyrell Ford

S Benny Sapp III

LS Broughton Hatcher

P Daniel Whelan

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire