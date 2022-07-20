Separating the Packers’ 90-man training camp roster into 4 groups

The Green Bay Packers are bringing a 90-man roster to the start of training camp next week.

The competition of camp and the preseason will help general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur determine a 53-man roster before facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

To get a better grasp of where the Packers stand as of late July, let’s separate the roster into four groups: roster locks, likely to be on the roster, roster hopefuls, and long shots.

Roster locks (32)

These are core players guaranteed to be on the 53-man roster come Week 1:

QB Aaron Rodgers

QB Jordan Love

RB Aaron Jones

RB A.J. Dillon

WR Allen Lazard

WR Randall Cobb

WR Christian Watson

TE Marcedes Lewis

TE Robert Tonyan (unless starting season on PUP list)

OT David Bakhtiari (unless starting season on PUP list)

OL Elgton Jenkins (unless starting season on PUP list)

OT Yosh Nijman

OL Jon Runyan

C Josh Myers

OL Royce Newman

OL Sean Rhyan

DL Kenny Clark

DL Dean Lowry

DL Jarran Reed

DL Devonte Wyatt

DL TJ Slaton

OLB Rashan Gary

OLB Preston Smith

ILB De’Vondre Campbell

ILB Krys Barnes

ILB Quay Walker

CB Jaire Alexander

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Eric Stokes

S Adrian Amos

S Darnell Savage

P Pat O’Donnell

Likely to be on the roster (12)

These players are highly likely to make the team and would only miss out if an injury, disappointing performance or severe regression is involved:

RB Kylin Hill (unless starting season on PUP)

WR Sammy Watkins

WR Romeo Doubs

WR Amari Rodgers

TE Josiah Deguara

TE Tyler Davis

TE Dominique Dafney

OL Zach Tom

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

CB Keisean Nixon

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

K Mason Crosby

Roster hopefuls (32)

These players will get a legitimate chance to make the team if they produce a strong summer:

RB Patrick Taylor

RB BJ Baylor

RB Tyler Goodson

WR Juwann Winfree

WR Malik Taylor

WR Samori Toure

OL Cole Van Lanen

OL Jake Hanson

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Michal Menet

C Cole Schneider

DL Jonathan Ford

DL Jack Heflin

OLB Jonathan Garvin

OLB Tipa Galeai

OLB Ladarius Hamilton

OLB Randy Ramsey

OLB Chauncey Manac

ILB Isaiah McDuffie

ILB Ray Wilborn

ILB Ty Summers

CB Kabion Ento

CB Rico Gafford

CB Raleigh Texada

S Shawn Davis

S Tariq Carpenter

S Innis Gaines

S Vernon Scott

K Gabe Brkic

LS Steven Wirtel

LS Jack Coco

Longshots (14)

These players might be practice squad candidates but would require an incredibly impressive summer to make the 53-man roster:

QB Danny Etling

WR Danny Davis

TE Alize Mack

TE Eli Wolf

OL George Moore

OL Caleb Jones

DL Akial Byers

DL Hauati Pututau

DL Chris Slayton

OLB Kobe Jones

ILB Ellis Brooks

ILB Caliph Brice

CB Kiondre Thomas

S Tre Sterling

