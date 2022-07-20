Separating the Packers’ 90-man training camp roster into 4 groups
The Green Bay Packers are bringing a 90-man roster to the start of training camp next week.
The competition of camp and the preseason will help general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur determine a 53-man roster before facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.
To get a better grasp of where the Packers stand as of late July, let’s separate the roster into four groups: roster locks, likely to be on the roster, roster hopefuls, and long shots.
Roster locks (32)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
These are core players guaranteed to be on the 53-man roster come Week 1:
QB Aaron Rodgers
QB Jordan Love
RB Aaron Jones
RB A.J. Dillon
WR Allen Lazard
WR Randall Cobb
WR Christian Watson
TE Marcedes Lewis
TE Robert Tonyan (unless starting season on PUP list)
OT David Bakhtiari (unless starting season on PUP list)
OL Elgton Jenkins (unless starting season on PUP list)
OT Yosh Nijman
OL Jon Runyan
C Josh Myers
OL Royce Newman
OL Sean Rhyan
DL Kenny Clark
DL Dean Lowry
DL Jarran Reed
DL Devonte Wyatt
DL TJ Slaton
OLB Rashan Gary
OLB Preston Smith
ILB De’Vondre Campbell
ILB Krys Barnes
ILB Quay Walker
CB Jaire Alexander
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Eric Stokes
S Adrian Amos
S Darnell Savage
P Pat O’Donnell
Likely to be on the roster (12)
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
These players are highly likely to make the team and would only miss out if an injury, disappointing performance or severe regression is involved:
RB Kylin Hill (unless starting season on PUP)
WR Sammy Watkins
WR Romeo Doubs
WR Amari Rodgers
TE Josiah Deguara
TE Tyler Davis
TE Dominique Dafney
OL Zach Tom
OLB Kingsley Enagbare
CB Keisean Nixon
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
K Mason Crosby
Roster hopefuls (32)
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
These players will get a legitimate chance to make the team if they produce a strong summer:
RB Patrick Taylor
RB BJ Baylor
RB Tyler Goodson
WR Juwann Winfree
WR Malik Taylor
WR Samori Toure
OL Cole Van Lanen
OL Jake Hanson
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Michal Menet
C Cole Schneider
DL Jonathan Ford
DL Jack Heflin
OLB Jonathan Garvin
OLB Tipa Galeai
OLB Ladarius Hamilton
OLB Randy Ramsey
OLB Chauncey Manac
ILB Isaiah McDuffie
ILB Ray Wilborn
ILB Ty Summers
CB Kabion Ento
CB Rico Gafford
CB Raleigh Texada
S Shawn Davis
S Tariq Carpenter
S Innis Gaines
S Vernon Scott
K Gabe Brkic
LS Steven Wirtel
LS Jack Coco
Longshots (14)
These players might be practice squad candidates but would require an incredibly impressive summer to make the 53-man roster:
QB Danny Etling
WR Danny Davis
TE Alize Mack
TE Eli Wolf
OL George Moore
OL Caleb Jones
DL Akial Byers
DL Hauati Pututau
DL Chris Slayton
OLB Kobe Jones
ILB Ellis Brooks
ILB Caliph Brice
CB Kiondre Thomas
S Tre Sterling
