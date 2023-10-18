Separating fact from fiction on Josh Heupel’s Tennessee football struggles in noisy SEC road games

It’s very hard to beat Tennessee football at Neyland Stadium, but easier when the Vols are on the road.

There’s truth to that description as No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) prepares to play No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Tuscaloosa.

The Vols have won 13 straight home games, including seven in a row against SEC schools. But they have lost three of their last four road games, all against SEC foes.

But there’s more nuance to that narrative than you might think, especially in how coach Josh Heupel’s offense has played in tough road environments like The Swamp at Florida, LSU’s Tiger Stadium, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium and Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are the facts and fiction about the Vols in SEC road games under Heupel.

Noise-induced penalties plague Vols on road: Fact

UT has been flagged for double the false start penalties on the road compared to home in SEC games under Heupel.

In 10 SEC home games, the Vols have averaged 1.3 false start penalties per game. In nine SEC road games, they’ve averaged 2.6 false start penalties per game.

Of course, the worst ones on the road are memorable. UT was flagged seven times for false start penalties at Georgia in 2022, five times at Alabama in 2021 and five times at Florida this season.

Alabama noise rattled UT last time: Fiction

UT committed five false start penalties in a 52-24 loss at Alabama in 2021. But they weren’t typical instances of offensive linemen jumping before the snap because they couldn’t hear.

Only once was a UT offensive lineman flagged for a false start in that game. The rest were due to the Vols going too fast in hopes of catching Alabama’s defense unprepared.

Two wide receivers and one running back were flagged for false start, as they tried to get set before the snap. And in another instance, multiple players were not set. The up-tempo offense was too fast for its own good, but crowd noise didn't cause the penalties.

Also, UT’s false start penalties didn’t impact the outcome. The Vols scored a TD for a 14-7 lead after their first false start penalty. They trailed 31-24 in the fourth quarter before Alabama scored three unanswered TDs to pull away, but UT didn’t commit any pre-snap penalties in the fourth quarter.

UT offense doesn’t travel well: Fiction

Under Heupel in SEC games, UT has averaged 486.5 yards of total offense at home and 456.9 on the road. That’s a comparable output.

It only feels like the offense has struggled on the road because it’s been feast-or-famine. The Vols have had their worst games on the road but also some of their best.

In SEC road games under Heupel, UT has gained more than 500 yards of total offense four times, led by a 683-yard outburst against Missouri in 2021. It’s only topped 500 yards three times in SEC home games under Heupel.

But the Vols also have gained less than 400 yards of total offense in three SEC road games, including 347 at Alabama in 2021, 289 at Georgia in 2022 and 387 at Florida in 2023. The production at Neyland Stadium has been steady without as many highs and lows.

UT has been slow to adjust to noise: Fact

Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle acknowledged this after the Florida game in September, when the Vols were in disarray in The Swamp.

On three straight drives in the first half, a UT offensive lineman was flagged for false start on a first-down play. In all three instances, quarterback Joe Milton stood in shotgun formation and clapped to signal to the center that the ball could be snapped. Either the timing was off or players didn’t hear the clap.

After that, Milton changed to a silent signal. The guard would look to Milton for a hand signal, indicating he was ready for the snap. The guard tapped the center on the hip, and the center snapped the ball.

By then, UT trailed 26-7 at halftime. Halzle, who sits in the coaches box during the game, admitted the adjustment to a silent count came too late. He said Milton needed to tell coaches if it's too loud for players to communicate.

“One of the things with being up in the box is you can’t necessarily get a feel for what is going on actually on the field with the guys,” Halzle said on Sept. 19. “If we need to switch from a verbal to a silent (count), help us make that call if you (the quarterback) feel like that’s what you need.

“(Milton) did that, that’s just a thing that we probably got to a drive or two too late.”

UT doesn’t win biggest games on road: Fiction

Anyone making this assumption quickly mentions that UT lost road games against No. 4 Alabama in 2021 and No. 1 Georgia in 2022 by double-digit margins. It also lost at No. 11 Florida in Heupel’s first SEC game in 2021.

But the Vols have almost as many wins as losses on the road against top-notch opponents.

They won at No. 17 Kentucky in 2021 and at LSU in 2022. At the time, LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP poll but not the coaches poll. UT won in dominant fashion, 40-13, for its largest winning margin in a road game in the 97-year history of the LSU series.

Against ranked opponents in the SEC, UT has a 3-2 home record and 2-3 road record under Heupel. Outside the SEC, the Vols also won at No. 14 Pitt in 2022.

Vols underperform on road: Fact (recently)

That previous category of “biggest games” didn’t include UT’s lackluster losses at South Carolina in 2022 and at Florida in 2023.

Neither of those opponents were ranked, so they were clearcut upsets. The Vols underperformed. And those ugly losses have fed the narrative of UT’s road struggles, which didn’t exist early in Heupel’s tenure.

Back then, the Vols performed better on the road, according to betting lines.

UT was 1-4 against the point spread in Heupel’s first five SEC home games, and it was 3-2 against the spread in his first five SEC road games.

But UT is 5-0 against the spread in Heupel’s last five SEC home games, but it is 1-3 against the spread in his last four SEC road games. That includes losses to Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

