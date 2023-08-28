Seoul to subsidise egg-freezing to reverse South Korea’s low birthrates

Opinion surveys show a growing desire among Korean women to freeze their eggs to have children at a later stage - Ann Wang/REUTERS

Seoul is to offer subsidies to hundreds of women to freeze their eggs, in the latest attempt to reverse South Korea’s record-breaking low birthrates.

The city government announced on Thursday that it would provide up to £1,600 to 300 women who wish to protect their fertility using cryopreservation from September 1. It said the scheme would be open to all women between 20 and 49, who would like to have children now or in the future.

South Korea’s plummeting birth and marriage rates have sparked alarm among successive governments who have struggled to find long-term solutions.

In 2022, the fertility rate hit 0.78 children per women – the lowest ever recorded in Korea and currently in the world.

Over the past five years, the number of newlyweds has also tumbled by 23 per cent, leading to fears about the economy, national security and the strain on the healthcare system as the East Asian nation rapidly ages.

R164JX

The new initiative from Seoul’s government chimes with opinion surveys that show a growing desire among Korean women in the country’s competitive job market to freeze their eggs to have children at a later stage.

According to a survey conducted by CHA Fertility Centre, 69.8 per cent of unmarried women and 64 per cent of married women are willing to preserve their eggs but the cost is a disincentive as it is not covered by national health insurance, reported the Straits Times.

The city authorities have teamed up with the General Insurance Association of Korea, which has pledged a 4 billion won donation to help fund the new programme.

Societal shift

The idea is the latest to emerge from the administration of Oh Se-hoon, the city mayor, to help alleviate the birth crisis.

He has previously touted the idea of allowing more foreign nannies to work in Korea to ease the burden of childcare.

However, experts have pointed to the need for a more fundamental shift in societal attitudes and economic realities to encourage the younger generation to have offspring.

Previous subsidies and perks offered by the South Korean authorities have done little to address the fundamental challenges of housing costs and an expensive education system that discourage young couples from starting a family.

Young women, who may freeze their eggs while single but not legally proceed with sperm donation and the implanting of an embryo unless married, are also increasingly rejecting patriarchal attitudes.

A rising number of highly-educated young women are reluctant to sacrifice their hard-won careers for a life governed by traditional values where they are expected to carry the burden of housework and childcare.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security