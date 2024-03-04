What is the Seoul Series?
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are headed to Korea to start their seasons.
The Dodgers will play the two-game Seoul Series vs. the Padres on March 20 and 21.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
