Ha-Seong Kim's slick play
Ha-Seong Kim makes a slick grab at third base, snagging a hard ground ball and retiring Kyle Lewis to start the 4th inning
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
NBA season is almost here, and now fans have the specifics for all 1,230 games.
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
4for4's John Daigle audits the Yahoo Fantasy rankings to see where you can take advantage of them in your drafts.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
The Bucs are supportive of both, but they remain the only NFL team whose QB competition is still effectively up in the air, and that poses challenges in preparation.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.
At the 2020 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm unfurled one of the greatest putts in golf history, and almost no one saw it in person.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 17 things fantasy managers should know about coming out of the first full week of preseason action.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.