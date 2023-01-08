Sentry Tournament of Champions payout: Jon Rahm starts year with $2.7 million check
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first designated event on the PGA Tour calendar and, with such a designation, it offered a huge purse. There was $15 million on offer to the field of 39 players, with the winner collecting $2.7 million.
Rahm rallied from seven shots down to Collin Morikawa to claim his eighth PGA Tour title. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Rahm, Morikawa and the rest of the players competing at Kapalua:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Jon Rahm
550.00
2,700,000.00
2
Collin Morikawa
315.00
1,500,000.00
T3
Tom Hoge
170.00
840,000.00
T3
Max Homa
170.00
840,000.00
T5
Tom Kim
110.00
555,000.00
T5
J.J. Spaun
110.00
555,000.00
T7
Tony Finau
86.25
368,750.00
T7
Matt Fitzpatrick
86.25
368,750.00
T7
K.H. Lee
86.25
368,750.00
T7
Scottie Scheffler
86.25
368,750.00
T11
Luke List
71.00
292,500.00
T11
Will Zalatoris
71.00
292,500.00
T13
Sungjae Im
62.00
265,000.00
T13
Jordan Spieth
62.00
265,000.00
T13
Cameron Young
62.00
265,000.00
T16
Patrick Cantlay
56.00
241,000.00
T16
Brian Harman
56.00
241,000.00
T18
Corey Conners
52.00
229,000.00
T18
Viktor Hovland
52.00
229,000.00
T18
Aaron Wise
52.00
229,000.00
T21
Mackenzie Hughes
45.33
220,000.00
T21
Hideki Matsuyama
45.33
220,000.00
T21
J.T. Poston
45.33
220,000.00
T21
Sepp Straka
45.33
220,000.00
T25
Seamus Power
38.53
213,333.34
T25
Scott Stallings
38.53
213,333.33
T25
Justin Thomas
38.53
213,333.33
28
Trey Mullinax
35.13
211,000.00
29
Adam Scott
33.43
210,000.00
T30
Russell Henley
30.88
208,500.00
T30
Billy Horschel
30.88
208,500.00
32
Sam Burns
28.33
207,000.00
33
Sahith Theegala
26.63
206,000.00
34
Keegan Bradley
24.93
205,000.00
T35
Ryan Brehm
23.23
203,500.00
T35
Chez Reavie
23.23
203,500.00
37
Adam Svensson
21.53
202,000.00
38
Chad Ramey
20.40
201,000.00
W/D
Xander Schauffele
-