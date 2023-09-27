Advertisement

Sentinel downs Bravettes

Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·1 min read

Sep. 27—MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans outlasted the Flathead Bravettes 2-0 on Tuesday in Western AA girls soccer.

"Tough day," Bravettes coach Zach Brenneman said. "We battled but came up short."

Breanna Smith and Brook McKittrick scored for Sentinel, who is 5-2-2.

Flathead is 3-4-1.

The Flathead Braves lost a 6-0 decision to the Sentinel boys.

Flathead 0 0 — 0

Sentinel 1 1 — 2

S — Breanna Smith 16:00

S — Brooke McKittrick 42:00

Shots — Flathead 2, Sentinel 6. Goalie saves — Flathead 6, Sentinel 2. Corner kicks — Flathead 0, Sentinel 1. Fouls — Flathead 5, Sentinel 2. Cards — Flathead 1.