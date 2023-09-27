Sentinel downs Bravettes
Sep. 27—MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans outlasted the Flathead Bravettes 2-0 on Tuesday in Western AA girls soccer.
"Tough day," Bravettes coach Zach Brenneman said. "We battled but came up short."
Breanna Smith and Brook McKittrick scored for Sentinel, who is 5-2-2.
Flathead is 3-4-1.
The Flathead Braves lost a 6-0 decision to the Sentinel boys.
Flathead 0 0 — 0
Sentinel 1 1 — 2
S — Breanna Smith 16:00
S — Brooke McKittrick 42:00
Shots — Flathead 2, Sentinel 6. Goalie saves — Flathead 6, Sentinel 2. Corner kicks — Flathead 0, Sentinel 1. Fouls — Flathead 5, Sentinel 2. Cards — Flathead 1.