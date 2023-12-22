Sentinel All-Area Football: DeLand standout, super sophomores top Orlando area list

Javon Ross knows what it takes to be an Ironman on the football field.

“It’s all based on how mentally strong you are,” The DeLand senior said. “It takes a lot of stamina, but it comes down to how bad you want it and how bad you want what’s best for the team.”

Ross is the Orlando Sentinel Varsity Ironman player of the year for the second consecutive season. His outstanding contributions on offense, defense and special teams helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 4 Suburban state semifinals.

Ross joins record-setting sophomores Noah Grubbs of Lake Mary and Michael McClenton of Ocoee atop the 2023 all-area football team.

Grubbs is the offensive player of the year after throwing for 49 touchdowns. McClenton, credited with 31 sacks during the regular season, is the defensive player of the year.

The Orlando Sentinel Varsity All-Area Team consists of 30 players and an additional list of honorable mention standouts from schools in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties.

The all-area team was compiled by the Orlando Sentinel staff in consultation with area coaches. Team success, strength of schedule, season statistics and recognition on all-county teams are considered during the selection process.

Ironman player of the year

ATH Javon Ross

DeLand, 5-7, 170, Sr.

Buzz: Back-to-back Ironman award winner finished with 2,387 all-purpose yards as a rusher, receiver and return specialist. Ross, who scored 32 touchdowns, rushed 116 times for 1,022 yards (19 TDs), caught 45 passes for 892 yards (11 TDs) and returned 14 kicks for 473 yards (1 TD). He also converted on 14 2-point conversions, intercepted six passes (1 TD), recovered one fumble and added 20 tackles at cornerback.

Offensive player of the year

QB Noah Grubbs

Lake Mary, 6-2, 205, Soph.

Buzz: Set multiple school records while completing 59% of passes (208-of-354) for 3,670 yards, 49 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The passing TD total is the most by an Orlando area quarterback since Tucker Israel (Lake Nona) threw for 56 TDs in 2014. Grubbs, the Seminole Athletic Conference offensive player of the year, passed for more than 500 yards in a game twice and had seven games of at least 300 pass yards for the 10-2 Rams.

Defensive player of the year

LB Michael McClenton

Ocoee, 6-1, 227, Soph.

Buzz: Edge rusher routinely disrupted the backfield of opposing teams for a defense that yielded 18 or fewer points five times. McClenton was credited with 202 tackles (137 solo), 31 sacks and 45 tackles-for-loss, each of which set new program records. He also blocked a field goal attempt and forced three fumbles. McClenton tallied at least five sacks in a game three times and had at least one sack in each of Ocoee’s 10 games.

All-Area First Team

RB Dane Thompkins

Lake Minneola, 5-9, 185, Jr.

Buzz: Area’s leading rusher averaged 143 yards per game and had nine 100-yard outings while amassing 1,857 yards and 27 TDs on 255 carries.

RB Romelo Ware

Olympia, 5-9, 183, Sr.

Buzz: Shifty runner averaged 137 yards per game for district champions while rushing 175 times for 1,507 yards and 19 touchdowns.

WR Vernell Brown III

Jones, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Buzz: Caught 72 passes for 1,542 yards and 10 TDs and compiled 813 yards and 4 TDs on punt and kick returns for 3M state semifinalists.

WR Braylon Knauth

Lake Minneola, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Buzz: The Citadel signee, considered the best player in Lake County by an opposing coach, caught 75 passes for 1,253 yards and 12 TDs.

WR Isaiah Mizell

Boone, 6-1, 170, Jr.

Buzz: Averaged 21.6 yards per reception during breakout season for Braves while hauling in 49 catches for 1,057 yards and 22 touchdowns.

OL Max Buchanan

Seminole, 6-5, 290, Jr.

Buzz: Leading lineman for Class 4M regional finalist played a big role in ‘Noles averaging 361 yards per game.

OL Thomas Gearity

Osceola, 6-4, 295, Sr.

Buzz: Versatile player lined up at center, guard and tackle for Kowboys, who had six players combine for 18 rushing TDs.

OL Tye Hylton

Oviedo, 6-5, 270, Sr.

Buzz: Florida State signee spearheaded district champs at left tackle as Lions averaged 44.3 points and 475 yards per game.

OL Parker Moss

Olympia, 6-3, 280, Jr.

Buzz: Three-year starter led district champions to 8-3 record at left tackle as Titans averaged 366 yards per game.

OL Jermael Paul

Evans, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Buzz: Two-way player paved way at right guard for team that averaged 427 yards and produced three 1,000-yard rushers.

OL Josh Raymond

Lake Mary, 6-4, 280, Sr.

Buzz: Vanderbilt signee anchored an explosive unit that averaged 421 yards of offense and scored 65 total touchdowns.

ATH TJ Moore

DeLand, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Buzz: Totaled 33 TDs while completing 61% of passes (97-of-159) for 1,664 yards and no interceptions and rushing for 1,348 yards.

ATH Semaj Fleming

Edgewater, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Buzz: Averaged 102 all-purpose yards for district champs while rushing 77 times for 631 yards (11 TDs) and catching 23 passes for 467 yards (3 TDs).

K/P Adrian Gonzalez

St. Cloud, 5-7, 158, Jr.

Buzz: Converted on 6-of-6 field goal attempts, including a long of 42 yards, went 36-of-38 on extra-point tries, and averaged 45.8 yards on 12 punts.

DL Josh Alexander-Felton

Edgewater, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Buzz: N.C. State signee capped back-to-back undefeated regular seasons with 93 tackles (22 TFL), four sacks and two forced turnovers.

DL Jake Kreul

Bishop Moore, 6-3, 230, Soph.

Buzz: Compiled 76 tackles (34 TFL), 17 sacks and two forced fumbles. Also played tight end for Class 2M region finalists.

DL D’Antre Robinson

Jones, 6-4, 315, Sr.

Buzz: Texas signee tallied 88 tackles (51 solo), 12 sacks and two forced turnovers for Class 3M state semifinalists.

DL MJ Smokes

DeLand, 6-1, 245, Sr.

Buzz: Totaled 63 tackles (21.5 for loss), 12 sacks and one fumble recovery for Bulldogs, who reached 4S state semifinals.

DL Preston Watson

Seminole, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Buzz: Duke signee and SAC defensive player of year came away with 67 tackles (21 for loss), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one INT.

LB Jalen Bell

Osceola, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Buzz: Intercepted six passes, blocked two punts and forced one fumble while recording 60 tackles (10 for loss) and two sacks.

LB Lamarius Fair

Jones, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Buzz: Led Tigers with 98 total tackles (4 sacks, 2 INTs) on a defense that held six opponents to 14 points or less.

LB Luke Prieto

Lake Mary, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Buzz: Rams leading tackler made 91 stops and added three sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one blocked punt.

LB Ethan Pritchard

Seminole, 6-2, 200, Jr.

Buzz: Finished with 75 tackles (11 for loss) while credited as a “big force in middle of an excellent defense” by an opposing coach.

DB Cai Bates

Edgewater, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Buzz: Florida State signee came away with three interceptions, nine pass break ups and 23 tackles for Eagles.

DB Brandon Jacob

Evans, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Buzz: Maryland signee ranked second on team in tackles (66) and finished with four interceptions and one forced fumble.

DB Ayden Pouncey

Winter Park, 6-3, 165, Soph.

Buzz: Two-way talent compiled 780 all-purpose yards with five total TDs, 42 tackles, 11 pass break ups and five interceptions.

DB Ivan Taylor

West Orange, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Buzz: Finished with 50 tackles (6 for loss), three forced fumbles and one interception at safety for Warriors.

All-Area Honorable Mentions

Quarterback: Ty’Ray Davis, Wekiva, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Jackson Hughes, Lake Minneola, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore, 6-2, 275, Jr.; Sabby Meassick, Tohopekaliga, 6-0, 170, Soph.; Jackson LaTour, Oviedo, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Running back: JT Bronaugh, Foundation Academy, 5-11, 187, Sr.; Trey Clark, Seminole, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Jermaine Hardy Jr., Evans, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Jerrian Parker, Jones, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Isaiah Thomas, Lake Mary, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Wide receiver: Joshua Bennett Jr., Wekiva, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Carson Hinshaw, Lake Mary, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Jake Hormell, The Master’s Academy, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Evan James, Leesburg, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Lashawn Williams, Eustis, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Marquet Williams, Oviedo, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Offensive line: Demetrius Campbell, Orlando Christian Prep, 6-6, 300, Jr.; Aleks Freyman, Bishop Moore, 6-4, 290, Jr.; Alex Oats, Bishop Moore, 6-3, 295, Jr.; Aden Smith, Winter Park, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Jarvis Williams, Leesburg, 6-4, 275, Jr.; Noah Wright, Windermere High, 6-4, 275, Sr.

Tight end: Tyler Cross, Olympia, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Wyatt Darlington, DeLand, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Athlete: Julian Anderson, The First Academy, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Joshua Guerrier, Ocoee, 5-11, 173, Jr.; Jermane Hayes, Orange City University, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Ernest Nunn, Poinciana, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Chris Peterson, Evans, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Justin Rosado Jr., Seminole, 5-8, 175, Sr.

Kicker/punter: Jackson White, East River, 6-1, 145, Jr.

Defensive line: Noah Daniels, Winter Park, 6-4, 250, Sr.; Lorenzo Payne IV, Apopka, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Trace Scott, Timber Creek, 6-4, 255, Sr.; Tyler Simmons, Windermere Prep, 6-4, 260, Sr.; Trevon Williams, Apopka, 5-10, 214, Jr.

Linebacker: Carlito Betancourt, Orange City University, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Robert Mikal-Lee, Osceola, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Aaron Reabe, Bishop Moore, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Alfred Thomas, Dr. Phillips, 6-1, 225, Sr; Damon Troutman, Edgewater, 6-0, 167, Sr.

Defensive back: Devin Jackson, West Orange, 6-3, 185, Soph.; Alex Nash, Harmony, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Jashad Presley, Dr. Phillips, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Cori Smith, Seminole, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Quentin Taylor Jr., Lake Minneola, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Jalon Thompson, Olympia, 6-0, 180, Sr.

