With sentencing complete, Mychal Kendricks is free to return to NFL

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is now available to return to his career as an NFL football player.

“Free-agent LB Mychal Kendricks was sentenced today to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service for his 2018 guilty plea on insider-trading charges,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday. “Kendricks is now free to resume his NFL career immediately and he wants to continue playing.”

Kendricks was originally selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Cal. After six seasons in Philadelphia, he requested a trade and was ultimately released. He then signed with the Browns but was cut shortly thereafter when his insider trading charges came down. Kendricks next signed with Seattle, where he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He spent 2020 mostly on the Seahawks practice squad.

The veteran linebacker could be a valid option for the Seahawks once again when the timing and price are right.